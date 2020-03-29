"The Walking Dead" Season 10: Angela Kang On Princess' Impact [SPOILER]

After two weeks of intense action and heartbreaking emotion, AMC's The Walking Dead offered up a slightly "quieter" episode this week with "Look at the Flowers." Which isn't to say that things didn't happen – because they sure did (check out the link to our review here and below) – but for us, the biggest news was the introduction of new "royalty" to the series – someone fans of the comics have been eager to meet.

Thanks to Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) journey to establish first real contact with Eugene's radio buddy "Stephanie," they – and we – ran into Paola Lazaro's Juanita Sanchez aka – and we're already excited to meet her. Lazaro had the kind of entrance I can see fans reflecting back on several season down the road – she enters the scene with that strong of a vibe, and her introduction fit her comic book persona perfectly.

In the comics, Juanita Sanchez was known as "Princess" or "Princess of Pittsburgh" with a good-natured, upbeat personality that hies a rough past and upbringing. She's considered to be the harbinger of the "Commonwealth" storyline, where she settles down at the end of the comic book series' run.

Here's what The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang had to say about what her arrival on the scene means moving forward:

"She's a really fun character, and here's this person who has been stuck in this city and she has forged her own path in life to try to deal with everything that's happened. And I'll say that she is in obviously some sort of strange confrontation with our people, and we'll learn a lot more about her in the episode to follow. And she becomes an important catalyst for some of the things that are to happen. But we love this actress we cast, Paolo Lazaro. She's wonderful. Just folded right in with the cast, is incredibly funny, but has a great dark sense of humor. And so I'm excited for people to see what she brings to this mix going forward."

Here's a look at Lazaro's tweet prior to tonight's episode:

hola hola 💗 I worked so so hard for this and I am thankful #twd #princesstwd #thankful #agradecida #gracias trabajé tan y tan duro para esto y estoy agradecida 💕

