Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]

Bleeding Cool talked about reading this week's upcoming Batman #92 earlier. We have also been sent a copy of Batman #93, scheduled two weeks hence. And given that we will all still probably be experiencing the coronavirus lockdown then, it seems opportune that it takes the plot of #92. The Riddler has locked down Gotham so that no one can leave their homes or offices, as a distraction for what else was really going on with The Designer. This also gives us a look at how all his plans for the Gotham rogue gallery were meant to fit together. The Riddler's play used as a means to an end for getting greater powers granted to those politicians and powerful figures that owed him fealty. The lockdown grants greater and greater powers to those in charge, approved of by a public who want order over chaos, and with those in power in the news media open to being corrupted. James Tynion, you are a remarkable forecaster. And Guillem March ain't bad either.

Bruce Wayne, Profiting in Panic?

Among all the machinations of what could have been and never was, there's a nice big sword fight, plus the confirmation that Bruce Wayne is a tax cheating offshore shell account wielding benefit scrounger. We all knew his details would be all over the DC equivalent of the Paradise Papers. But will Selina Kyle's discovery that Bruce is a bigger thief than she ever was, change their relationship for good?

Harley Quinn Gets to the Punchline

The Harley Quinn/Punchline fight from Batman #92 is still playing out. Punchline tells Harley Quinn 'you got closer to him than anyone but the Bat' which also confirms what we knew all along — that Batman is Joker's true love. This may be enough to give Punchline the edge against Harley – quite literally. With Catwoman accidentally giving the Joker a final edge over Batman, as the Joker makes the ultimate Judo move, with a cliffhanger that looks like it will launch The Joker War most spectacularly.

Batman #93 to Batman Secret Files

Finally, a lead into Batman Secret Files #3, now re-purposed as a preview to the events of Dark Design – albeit it one that you will need to know the final twists in order to get. And time enough for retailers who can get copies, to up their orders…

Here's the solicit for Batman #93

BATMAN #93

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

And it's more than Punchline punching and Harley Quinn pounding back! Batman faces off with the Designer as 'Their Dark Designs' reaches its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. In the midst of all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. "Joker War" is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same. In Shops: Apr 15, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And for Batman Secret Files #3

BATMAN SECRET FILES #3

(W) James Tynion IV, Vita Ayala, Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters, Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Sumit Kumar, Andie Tong, Riley Rossmo, John Paul Leon, Victor Ibanez (CA) Guillem March

Spinning out of the pages of Batman! Discover the origins and motivations behind the cabal of assassins who have come to Gotham to stop Batman from enacting his plans to save the city-including Deathstroke, Cheshire, Merlyn, and the new threats of Mr. Teeth and Gunsmith. What brought this team together, and who is frightening enough to boss Deathstroke around? It's five killer tales from five killer creative teams in this can't-miss issue! In Shops: May 20, 2020 SRP: $4.99