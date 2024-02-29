A Galaxy Far, Far Away Awaits with Our Newest Star Wars Gift Guide

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, RSVLTS | Tagged: Displace, hasbro, RSVLTS, star wars, the bad batch

Step into the growing galaxy with our latest Star Wars gift guide as we round up some collectibles from metal posters to helmets, and more

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 has arrived, and it is off to an incredible start with its three-episode premiere. As fans are traveling back to a galaxy far, far away, we wanted to bring the Force right into your home with the perfect set of collectibles. We have found a force-sensitive variety of items that are sure to delight fans, from the era of The Clone Wars to the Fall of the Empire. As tax season arrives, followed by Easter coming right around the corner, there is no better time than to put the spotlight on some of these impressive releases from replica helmets, action figures, and even some truly remarkable metal artwork from Displate.

Turn Clankers Into Scrap Metal as Captain Rex

For the ultimate Star Wars collector, the Clone Wars are calling fans back to action with Hasbro's newest Black Series Replica. Inspired by the fan-favorite character Captain Rex, a new electronic helmet replica is finally starting to arrive in hands. This meticulously crafted helmet captures every detail of Captain Rex's iconic armor, from weathering, welding marks, and clanker tallies. This is a long-awaited replica for The Clone Wars fans, and Hasbro has outdone itself by finally putting iconic Clone Trooper helmets like this into the hands of fans of the Clone Wars. Whether fans want to proudly display it on a shelf or wear it for cosplay, the Captain Rex helmet will make a statement in any collection.

The Bad Batch Reports for Duty with Hasbro

No Star Wars collection is complete without some Black Series figures from the latest series ,Star Wars Wars: The Bad Batch. Hasbro has not done a great job giving fans action figures during the arrival of these new shows on Disney+. However, it is possible to still find some on Walmart shelves as the 6" Season 2 figures were all Walmart exclusives. Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and the Republic Commandos all got windowless box releases over the winter of 2023. These 6-inch figures bring the characters of Clone Force 99 to life in their new mercenary armor with detailed sculpting and articulation from a time after the Rise of the Empire. That is not all, though; classic The Clone Wars armor Bad Batch figures were also created after Season One, including when Crosshair was part of the team, who also got an Imperial Walmart exclusive release.

Take Your Wardrobe Cosmic with RSVLTS & Star Wars

For those looking to show off their intergalactic style, check out the latest apparel from RSVLTS. From Kunuflex button-downs and Performance Hoodies to hats and Reversible Bomber Jackets, RSVLTS offers a wide range of Star Wars-themed apparel that features iconic characters and designs. Whether you're heading to a convention or just to showcase your love for the franchise, RSVLTS has you covered. As a Star Wars fan, the designs on some of these pieces are nothing less than remarkable, from artwork featuring The Mandalorian fun and a Christmas Special Boba Fett to some incredible love for the Empire with the Imperial Officer jackets. Get ready to change up your wardrobe or enhance your The Bad Batch Season 3 episodes with an outfit that shows your love of the franchise with style and Force.

Displate Makes Fans Become One with the Force

Finally, this is something special. Star Wars fans can now elevate their bases with incredible wall decor and stunning Metal Posters from Displate. These high-quality, metal-printed artworks feature iconic Star Wars imagery, with tons of designs to choose from. Fans can get lost looking for designs to choose from, as they offer over 900 unique and gorgeous pieces of art, from vehicle blueprints, Clone Wars graffiti, and lightsabers to the power of Sith Lords or just beloved movie poster designs. We got to get our hands on some of these Displate posters featuring the Duels of Fate artwork, which features some iconic lightsaber duals from Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope, and Revenge of the Sith these releases are modernized yet packed with passion. Multiple sizes are offered, and they are super easy to install, which will enhance any Star Wars collections with ease

