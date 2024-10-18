Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

A New Green Lantern Arrives from McFarlane Toys with Simon Baz

Step into the multiverse of DC Comics as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Collector Edition figures

Article Summary Discover Simon Baz, the newest Green Lantern from McFarlane Toys, complete with detailed accessories.

Simon Baz's backstory highlights his journey from wrongful accusation to respected Green Lantern.

Chock-full of swappable face plates, lantern effects, and constructs for immersive play and display.

Pre-order the Simon Baz DC Multiverse figure now for $29.99, with a release set for January 2025.

The Green Lantern Corps continues to rise as McFarlane Toys unveils new DC Multiverse Collector Edition figures. Simon Baz was a Green Lantern that was introduced back in 2012 with DC Comics Green Lantern #0. Unlike other lanterns, Simon has a back story filled with struggle as this Lebanese-American from Dearborn, Michigan, was wrongfully accused of terrorism. He would find himself imprisoned, but while he was in custody, a Green Lantern ring would call to him. Simon Baz was chosen as a worthy bearer of the ring, and he would soon clear his name. He was originally seen as an unlikely hero, he would soon find the respect of the other Green Lanterns and the Justice League.

Now, he is coming to life with a DC Multiverse figure that is loaded with accessories and swappable face plates. A variety of Lantern effects are included with a chainsaw, hammer, gauntlet, and, of course, the lantern itself to recharge his power. It seems that McFarlane is really starting to like these swappable face plats, including heads, which is a nice touch, and more and more figures are getting this treatment. Pre-orders for Green Lantern Simon Baz are already live for $29.99 at most retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a January 2025 release.

Green Lantern (Simon Baz) McFarlane Collector Edition

"As a Muslim growing up in Michigan, Simon Baz was often the target of bigotry. After he lost his job at an automotive plant, Simon started stealing cars to make ends meet. One night he stole a van, and discovered a ticking bomb inside the vehicle. After a high-speed chase he was taken into custody as a suspected terrorist. Amid harsh interrogation by federal agents, a power ring sought Baz out, conferring on him the abilities and responsibilities of a Green Lantern. A reluctant Super Hero, Baz considered the selection a mistake, but sought to do his best to help people."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 3 interchangeable face plates, power battery, hammer construct, drill construct, attachable fist construct and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

