NECA Debuts New Gargoyles Vows Ultimate Set with Goliath & Demona

Step into the animated world of Gargoyles as NECA is back with a new Vows Ultimate 2-Pack featuring Goliath and Demona

Each figure comes with swappable faces, hands, a blaster, mace, and Phoenix Gates.

The set is a tribute to the complex relationship from the Gargoyles series.

Pre-orders for the ultimate collector's set at $69.99 are now available online.

Goliath and Demona are two iconic characters from the hit Disney animated series Gargoyles. They share a complex relationship that they once stood united in their duty to protect their castle and its inhabitants back in the day. However, their bond begins to fracture after humans turn against them while they are frozen in stone during the day. Demona's resentment towards the humans could not match with Goliath's noble nature but love does conquer all. The love between Goliath and Demona is marked by tragedy and heartache throughout the Gargoyles series as they struggle to reconcile their differences. Despite their dark history, their bond endures and overcomes, and NECA captures that with a new set for fans.

NECA is bringing Gargoyles fans a brand new Ultimate 7" set with Gargoyles Vows 2-Pack featuring Goliath and Demona. This new 2-Pack set is loaded with swappable accessories and will showcase both Gargoyles in their "wings down" appearances along with three swappable faces for each. Other accessories include a blaster, a mace, swappable hands, and a broken and unbroken version of the Phoenix Gate. NECA is ready to unleash these love birds into fans' collections for $69.99, and pre-orders are starting to arrive online.

Gargoyles 7" Vows Ultimate 2-Pack – Goliath & Demona

"One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled…" The time of the Gargoyles has come again! Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated. Before they were enemies, Goliath and the clan's nemesis Demona were partners, and this deluxe box set commemorates their vows."

"These highly articulated 7" scale Gargoyles action figures feature their respective closed wings, and come with plenty of accessories: interchangeable faces and hands, mace, laser blaster, plus broken and unbroken Phoenix Gates. Comes in deluxe double gatefold window box packaging."

