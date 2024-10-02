Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, mondo, nickelodeon

Aaahh!! Real Monsters Returns with New Mondo Exclusive Figures

Watch out for the things that go bump in the night as Mondo debuts their newest figure set featuring Aaahh!! Real Monsters

Article Summary Mondo unveils new Aaahh!! Real Monsters figure set, perfect for 90s Nickelodeon fans and collectors.

Figures feature Ickis, Oblina, Krumm, Bonsty, and Zimbo with exclusive swappable parts for customization.

Limited edition of 1000 pieces, perfectly timed for Aaahh!! Real Monsters 30th anniversary celebration.

Pre-orders available exclusively at Mondo Shop for $150, with a release set for January 2024.

The 90s are calling as Mondo has surprised spooky collectors with a truly fun figure set, bringing back a hit Nickelodeon series. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters is back as the spooky animated series that aired from 1994 to 1997 is getting a new set of collectible figures. The show follows the scary adventure of monsters, specifically Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm, who attend a monster academy under a city dump. They are learning the art of scaring humans but are under the guidance of a strict headmaster, The Gromble. Now, their haunted adventures can continue with a new set of figures that will be getting a limited edition release.

All three monsters, along with Bonsty and Zimbo, are included in some exclusive swappable parts for this limited release. Mondo will only be releasing 1000 pieces for this scary set, which will also come with swappable and exclusive scaring parts for Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm. These figures are not very tall, with Oblina coming in at 8" with the other two around 6", and are not articulated but perfect and faithful model figures just in time for the Aaahh!!! Real Monsters 30th anniversary. Pre-orders are already live and exclusive to the Mondo Shop for $150 with a January 2024 release.

Aaahh!! Real Monsters 3 Figure Set – Exclusive

"Introducing Mondo Squads, featuring your favorite crews and mad swappable accessories …all conveniently packaged in one killer set! Nickelodeon's AAAHH!! REAL MONSTERS was a diabolically inventive show, and we're honored to release this on model figure set just in time for its 30th anniversary. Restricted to 1000 units, this Exclusive Edition includes special extras like Bonsty, Zimbo and the Open Mouth Krumm!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Ickis Figure

Oblina Figure

Krumm Figure

Krumm open mouth Figure

Ickis Sad Swappable Portrait

Ickis Scary Swappable Portrait

Oblina Scary Swappable Portrait

Oblina Guts Out Swappable Portrait

Krumm Swappable Smile accessory

Krumm Swappable Sad accessory

Ickis Scary Swappable Arms

Oblina Scary Swappable Arms

Oblina Monster Manual Swappable Arm

Oblina Neutral Swappable Arm

Bonsty

Zimbo

3 clear figure stands

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!