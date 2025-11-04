Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, predator

Adventure Awaits with Iron Studios New 1/10 Predator: Badlands Statue

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues like Predator: Badlands

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie.

The statue features main characters Dek and android Thia, marking a franchise first with no humans.

Collectors get swappable masked and unmasked heads for Dek, plus incredible detailing on both figures.

Pre-orders are open now for $249.99, with a planned release date set for September 2026.

Predator: Badlands is almost upon us, and it is a bold new chapter for the legendary Predator franchise. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the story is set on a remote alien planet and centers on an outcast young Predator named Dek. He finds an unlikely ally in a Weyland-Yutani android, Thia, making this movie the first in the franchise to feature no human characters. The adventures of Dek will explore the unknowns of Predator culture and survival, rather than the usual human-hunter dynamic that fans have come to know. Iron Studios is honoring the arrival of Predator: Badlands with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue that will stand 10.6" tall and will feature both of the film's protagonists.

Dek and Thia are ready for a blood-soaked hunt, and Iron Studios has nicely brought them to life in great detail. Dek will feature swappable head sculpts, allowing collectors to showcase both masked and unmasked designs, as seen in Predator: Badlands. The entire statue is nicely detailed, from the jungle terrain and sculpted armor to the leaking robot parts of Thia. Pre-orders for this monstrous new statue are already live on Iron Studios for $249.99, and they are set for a September 2026 release.

Predator Dek & Thia – Predator: Badlands

"From the hostile and unforgiving world of Predator: Badlands, Iron Studios proudly presents Dek & Thia, two fearsome Yautja warriors brought to life in stunning Art Scale 1/10. This dynamic diorama captures the pair side by side, ready for the hunt — their armor, weapons, and alien physiology rendered with extraordinary realism and intricate detail."

"The statue includes two interchangeable heads, allowing collectors to switch display styles and showcase different expressions or battle stances for an even more impactful presentation. Every element tells the story of survival, honor, and the primal code of the Predators. With cinematic intensity and masterful craftsmanship, this statue celebrates the raw power and relentless spirit of the Yautja clan — a must-have for fans of the Predator saga and collectors of iconic sci-fi creatures."

