Adventures with Interactive LEGO Princess Peach Set Coming Soon

Step into the world of Super Mario Bros. once again as LEGO has revealed some brand new interactive adventure starter sets

It is time for some Princess Power as LEGO has unveiled its newest Interactive Super Mario Bros. set featuring Princess Peach! Return to the Mushroom Kingdom and save the day with this delightful 208 set. The set includes an electronic Princess Peach minifigure that is equipped with a small LCD screen and speaker that brings her to life, unlike your standard minifigure. Players can guide Princess Peach through to save Yellow Toad who has been captured by Lakitu. Take down this Super Mario Bros. villain and take his cloud for a joy ride. Earn coins, save the day, and slide down the Goal Post to showcase Princess Peach's victory. This set is compatible with other LEGO Super Mario levels, and LEGO will also be releasing new interactive Luigi and Mario adventure sets. Collectors can kick off their own Princess Peach Adventure for $49.99 in August 2024. If you have missed the previous Starter Sets, then be sure to snag one of these sets up to bring your own Mario adventures to life.

Adventures with Interactive LEGO Princess Peach Set

"Join an iconic Super Mario™ character for a picnic and fly on a cloud to rescue the Yellow Toad with the Adventures with Interactive LEGO® Peach™ princess toy playset for kids (71441). A top Nintendo® gift for girls, boys and gamers aged 6 and up,the set features an interactive LEGO Peach figure, plus Lakitu, a Yellow Toad and a Lava Bubble. Travel from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole triggering digital reactions from LEGO Peach and collecting coins along the way."

"Have a picnic, read a letter saying that the Yellow Toad has been captured, topple Lakitu from the cloud, and fly, flip and loop the loop on the cloud on the way to rescue the Yellow Toad. The buildable cloud toy also has a fishing pole for Lakitu to lift the Yellow Toad's picnic seat."

