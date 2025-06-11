Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Aerialbot Skydive Makes a Landing with New Transformers Figure

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Transformers Age of the Primes Aerialbot Skydive figure revealed by Hasbro for release in November 2025

Skydive stands 5.5 inches tall, converts to jet in 17 steps, and includes six blaster accessories

Figure combines with other Aerialbots to form the mighty Superion combiner, each sold separately

Priced at $24.99, the new Aerialbot Skydive toy is inspired by Skydive’s Generation 1 appearance

Look out as more Transformers figures fly in, including the high-flying heroes, the Aerilbots. Skydive has landed with a new Age of the Primes figure and is the brains of the Aerialbots, as a tactician and aerial historian. Unlike his teammates, Skydive isn't obsessed with aerial stunts or speed; he's more focused on aerial combat strategy and maneuver tactics.. Introduced in Transformers: Generation 1, Skydive transforms into a McDonnell Douglas F-16 Fighting Falcon and can form part of the mighty Superion combiner when united with other Aerialbots.

Hasbro was sure to capture this and more with their latest figure, which comes in at 5.5" tall and converts into his jet mode in just 17 steps. He will come with six different blaster accessories and has the feature to combine with other Aerialbot Transformers to form Superion. Skydive is ready to outmaneuver any Deception threat that enters their airspace, and he is set to land in November 2025. The Transformers: Age of the Primes Aerialbot Skydive is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers Age of the Primes Aerialbot Skydive

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Aerialbot Skydive toy! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to jet mode in 17 steps. Combine the Aerialbot Skydive figure with other Aerialbot action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create the Aerialbot Superion action figure! With intricate poseability and attachable blaster accessories, this Aerialbot Skydive action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

AGE OF THE PRIMES AERIALBOT SKYDIVE: This Transformers Aerialbot Skydive figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

PART OF AERIALBOT SUPERION: Aerialbot Skydive action figure combines with other Aerialbot Transformers figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create the Aerialbot Superion figure

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!