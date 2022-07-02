AEW Is Partnering With Diamond Select Toys For Figures, Statues, More

AEW fans don't just have Jazzwares to collect anymore. The wrestling upstart has announced a deal with Diamond Select Toys to produce new action figures, statues, and more, starting with a new set of Minimates featuring CM Punk and Sting.

Look AEW Fans, A Press Release!

"Diamond Select Toys (DST) has long offered "the Best of All Worlds," but there is one world to which they have never ventured – the world of professional wrestling. DST is going All Elite, bringing the world-class talent of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) together in a new line of collectibles. Starting this summer, DST will offer a variety of products based on the stars of AEW, including CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jon Moxley and many more. Categories will include two-inch Minimates poseable figures, four-inch Vinimates vinyl figures, 10-inch Gallery Diorama PVC sculptures and 11-inch Premier Collection statues. The all-new line will launch with an exclusive Vinimates two-pack at Comic-Con International in San Diego. CM Punk and Sting will be featured, wearing their mutual-tribute face paint as seen at AEW's Holiday Bash in December 2021. It will be available at Booth 2607 at the convention and on diamondselecttoys.com.

"I've been a fan of wrestling for as long as I can remember," said DST president Chuck Terceira. "AEW is the home of some of the most thrilling talent in the business, so we look forward to spotlighting these stars in our already fan-favorite product lines for fans everywhere." "Having worked with Chuck and the team at Diamond Select in the past, I have no doubt they will deliver an amazing assortment of premier collector items based on AEW," said Mark Caplan, Head of Consumer Products at AEW. "Our fans are passionate and have an ongoing appetite for merchandise at our weekly live events, retail and online stores." In addition, some of the biggest stars of AEW will take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly-popular wrestling promotion. The highly anticipated panel discussion on Saturday, July 23, will feature CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. Since its debut in 2019, AEW has defied expectations with its meteoric rise, world-class roster, record-high ratings, unprecedented collaboration with other leagues and highly entertaining product."