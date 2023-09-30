Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Ahsoka, iron studios, star wars

Ahsoka Gets a New Deluxe Star Wars 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of a new Star Wars Disney+ statue

The search for Thrawn awaits, and clues lead them to an Imperial Scrapyard where they find out that the Empire still lives. Coming right off the brand new Disney+ TV series, Ahoska comes with a brand new Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Ahsoka Tano is ready for action right from Ahsoka he is caught in a dynamic moment as she bursts through a window with an air of unwavering determination. The attention to detail is nothing short of remarkable here, from her unique design, lekku head-tails, gray cloak, and even her signature white dual lightsabers. This statue not only pays homage to Ahsoka's enduring legacy in the Star Wars universe but brings ner newest adventure to life in remarkable detail. Coming in at 11.4" tall, Star Wars fans will be able to find this Jedi for pre-order right here for $199.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Stay tuned for more Star Wars statues from Iron Studios, and check out some of their previous releases right here.

Ahsoka Tano Deluxe – Star Wars

"Just like a bird of prey ready to capture its food, the pariah Force-sensitive warrior jumps through a window while opening her arms, wielding two different-size Lightsabers with her body covered by a black poncho, she attacks with precision and concentration, keeping her eyes focused on her target. Trained in the past in the ways of the Jedi by Anakin Skywalker, she lost faith in those she trusted after being wrongfully accused, but she never abandoned the objectives of using her gifts to bring order, justice, and peace to the galaxy."

"Faithfull down to the tiniest details, from the realistic movement to the textures of her clothes, from the facial features to the anatomy of actress Rosario Dawson, this fantastic statue from Iron Studios is already available for Pre-Order. Ahsoka Tano Deluxe expands the collection of the greatest icons in Star Wars universe, collection in which besides the classic characters from the movies, new legendary characters present in shows such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano with statues inspired by the past and the future of a saga from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…And there is still much more to come!"

