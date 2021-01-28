Funko Announces 70th Anniversary Pops for Alice in Wonderland

This year celebrates the 70th Anniversary of the beloved animated classic Disney film, Alice in Wonderland. With a big celebration like this, Funko has made a whole new wave of Pop vinyls that will be must-have collectibles for Disney fans. The wave was announced as part of the Funko Fair, which will contain 12 Pops in total, with 4 going exclusive to retailers as well as a special 2-pack. The Alice in Wonderland Pops will feature new molds, characters, and designs that will show off any fan's love for this blessed classic. The Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Pop wave will consist of:

Alice Curtsying

The Mad Hatter

March Hare

Cheshire Cat Translucent

Queen of Hearts with King of Hearts Buddy

White Rabbit with Watch

Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum – 2-Pack Pop

Alice with Flowers – Deluxe Pop

Alice with Magic Potion – BoxLunch Exclusive

Cheshire Cat – 10" – Walmart Exclusive

Alice Falling – Target Exclusive

White Rabbit with Watch – Flocked – Pop Tee Combo – Target Exclusive

One of my favorite Pop reveals of the Alice in Wonderland is the Target Exclusive White Rabbit with Watch Pop Tee combo. Funko does an amazing job with Pop designs for their apparel line, and this one really shows off their amazing talent and skill. The exclusives in this announcement are very well done as well, and both Alice designs are fun and unique and will be great additions to any fan's collection. Both March Hare and the Tweedle Dee & Dum Pops are nice new debut characters, and adding them to any collection, old or new, will be amazing. The Mad Hatter and March Hare Pops are definitely going on my want list, and fans can find them and the rest of the Alice and Wonderland Pops here. Some of the retailer exclusive pre-orders are popping up, so check them to find that one Pop you are looking for. More Funko Disney Pop reveals are on the way, so stay tuned for more collectible magic.