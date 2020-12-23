New Crouching Alien Xenomorph Arrives at Hiya Toy

Hiya Toys has announced a new Alien Xenomorph is coming to their 1/18 scale figure line. This time we are getting a new mold featuring a crouching Xenomorph that is beautifully detailed, highly articulated, and will be a perfect addition to your growing hive. Hiya Toys has included a new joint system to the already released Alien Warrior figure. Based on the 1986 Aliens design, this deadly Xenomorph can be position between standing and crowding poses. This is one amazing figure that fans will want in their collection.

It is always interesting to see what Xenomorph Hiya Toys has up their sleeve next. They have released so many of these 1/18 scale figures for their Alien collection, and each is very well done. If you were trying to build your own Alien Xenomorph hive, then these are the figures you will want to start with. From high amounts of detail that are packed in its small size, these spectacular figures won't take up much room but can be appreciated by many Alien fans. Like most Hiya Toys figures, this will be a PX Exclusive, which means the best place to get yours will be your local comic shop. However, fans can also find them online,14 available for pre-order at $19.99 here. Don't forget to check out some of the other 1/18th scale figures also offered from Hiya Toys like RoboCop and Predator.

"ALIENS CROUCHING ALIEN WARRIOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE. From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! A lone survivor, floating through space. A distress call from a distant colony. A group of battle hardened marines, full of confidence and loaded for bear. Yet no one can be prepared for what awaits them on LV-426. Hiya Toys adds a new sculpt and joint system to its already-lauded Alien Warrior release with the new Crouching Alien Warrior Exquisite Mini. Styled after Stan Winston's design in the 1986's Aliens, this new design is specially posed for wallcrawling and ready to spring into action. This PREVIEWS Exclusive 1/18-scale figure stands approximately 4″ tall and comes with a stand for posing."