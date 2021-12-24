Among Us Nendoroid Figures Coming to Us from Good Smile Company

The hit game Among Us has quickly taken the world by storm, with many toy companies rushing to give fans collectibles for the game. The newest ones come to us from Good Smile Company as they unveil their new Among Us Nendoroid figures. Three colors will be offered with red, cyan, and black, with each receiving all of the same accessories. Standing 4" tall, these figures are looking for the imposter and will include a pointing hand, red shine sticker, posing rod, and bone part. The bone part can be attached to each Among Us Crewmate that has the ability to be separated into two halves after the imposter has struck them down. Among Us collectors will ahem a blast with these little guys are each re priced at $38.99 and set to release in November 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until March 2, 2022, so get them before it is too late.

"There is an impostor among us – From the popular party game Among Us comes a Nendoroid of the Crewmate! The Crewmate's iconic design has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. For optional parts, Nendoroid Crewmate comes with a pointing hand, a bone piece, and a red shine sticker. Pose Nendoroid Crewmate making the "shh" gesture, or casting suspicion on fellow crewmates. The red shine sticker can be attached to the visor, changing a crewmate into an impostor. The body can also be separated into two halves, and combining the bone part with the lower body shows what the impostor left of their victims. Be sure finish your tasks and add Nendoroid Crewmate to your collection!"