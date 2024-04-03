Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rebels, star wars

Star War: Rebels Ezra Bridger (Hero of Lothal) Arrives from Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, featuring Ezra Bridger.

Ezra Bridger's new action figure celebrates his appearance in Ahsoka.

HasLab backers receive exclusive accessories like a Scout Trooper helmet and Lothcat.

Pre-orders for the Ezra Bridger figure start at $16.99 for a Summer 2024 release.

It is time to Spark a Rebellion once again, as Hasbro has debuted some new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. Coming out of WonderCon 2024, Hasbro has unveiled that some iconic Rebels are coming to life. Star Wars: Rebels fans can now expect a Fan Channel release of the Ghost crew for the upcoming Ghost Starship HasLab. Ezra Bridger is back and ready for action with a new figure that will capture her live-action debut from Ahsoka. Keeping the rarity intact for the HasLab figures, this version of Ezra will feature a few fewer accessories and different chest designs.

HasLab backers will get an Ezra with an extra Scout Trooper helmet and Lothcat, but the lightsaber and blaster will be featured for this new TVC release. For Star Wars fans who want to keep their Ghost Crew Mural figures sealed on card back, then snagging up a few of these Ezra Bridger (Hero of Lothal) might be a must. Pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 with a Summer 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more Rebles The Vintage Collection figures coming soon with Zeb and Kanan.

Relive the Adventures of Ezra Bridger from Star Wars: Rebels

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION EZRA BRIDGER (HERO OF LOTHAL) – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2024). One of the few Jedi trained after the fall of the Empire and an early member of the emerging Rebel movement, Ezra Bridger vanished in the battle to liberate Lothal, disappearing into deep space. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION EZRA BRIDGER (HERO OF LOTHAL) figure (VC #319) inspired by the character's appearance in AHSOKA."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Lightsaber and blaster. Available for pre-order 4/3 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other fan channel retailers."

