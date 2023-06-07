Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, iron studios, The Flash

An Old Batman Returns with Iron Studios Latest The Flash Statue

Iron Studios steps into the multiverse of the DC Universe with some new 1/10 Art Scale statues from the upcoming film, The Flash

While the latest DC Comics film is titled, The Flash, all eyes will be on Batman this summer. Barry Allen is changing the future of DC Comics in the theaters by going back in time. This will remove the fantastic Batfleck from the picture and reintroduce a classic Batman to the silver screen once again. Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once again for a brand new adventure, and Iron Studios is capturing his comeback. Releasing as part of their 1/10 Art Scale line, Batman is ready for his next mission and is packed with impressive detail. It looks like Iron Studios has included masked and unmasked head sculpts for this statue that comes in at 10.1" tall. He is placed on a Batcave base and is featured in an updated batsuit design, but staying true to his classic look. Old Man Batman is ready to change the future with The Flash and is priced at $180. Pre-orders are live right here with December 2023, and for more Batmen, check out this new special WB100 figure here.

Let's Get Nuts with Iron Studios New Batman Statue

After a long time away, the Dark Knight protector of the City of Gotham wears once more an updated version of his iconic dark costume and reactivates his technological arsenal to fight a new global threat. Older, more experienced, and even stronger as a vigilante, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Batman – The Flash Movie – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", with the imposing hero with his arms crossed, over a base with a metallic platform, rocks, and stalagmites reminiscent of his headquarters known as the Batcave, with his classic logo surrounded by a yellow ellipse decorating the front in a Deluxe version that comes with an extra interchangeable optional head without the mask, revealing the mature face of Bruce Wayne."

"In 1989, the praised gothic director Tim Burton presented one of the most memorable adaptations of the Dark Knight in the movies with the film Batman, played by actor Michael Keaton, returns to the role of the hero in the solo movie of the fastest hero on Earth, the 13th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that releases now in June in the big screens, with Ezra Miller reprising the main role of the speedster hero, and Iron Studios tag along using the Speed Force to reveal their collection of statues inspired by this memorable production."

