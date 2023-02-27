Ant-Man Enters the Civil War with Beast Kingdom's New Marvel D-Stage Relive the event of Captain America: Civil War as Beast Kingdom unveils their newest D-Stage statue featuring Ant-Man

Beast Kingdom is back and taking Marvel fans back into The Infinity Saga with a new collectible. Releasing as part of their Diorama Stage statue line, we are returning to the war amongst heroes. Coming right out of Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man is taking on War Machine and Spider-Man with this fun diorama statue piece. Standing at over 5" tall, Scott Lang become Giant Man in the hopes of stopping Team Stark. Plenty of cute detail was put into this D-Stage, with elements of the airport as well as all three heroes sculpted in action stances. A Infinity Saga logo is placed on the base, and with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already in theaters, this is a fun callback collectible. Fans can bring home a piece of the Civil War for $36.99 with a December 2023 release date, and pre-order are live here.

Captain America: Civil War Rages On with Beast Kingdom

"If we're gonna win this one, some of us might have to lose it. Beast Kingdom's D-Stage series is launching a mini, yet seriously oversized diorama from the world of Avengers. The D-Stage 140 The infinity Saga Ant-Man sees our ant loving Scott Lang in the midst of battle. Recreating the classic scene from the Captain America Civil War movie, Ant-Man has used his 'Pym' particles to grow in size, nearing a staggering 65 feet. In this six-inch diorama however, which features a 360 degree scene, with great attention to detail, Ant-Man is battling an opposing group of heroes."

"Grabbing War Machine as he flees, whilst Spider-Man is ready to sling his webs, Ant-Man in his oversized state towers above the other two superheroes. Set in the infamous airport, the scene is forever remembered for the many heroes fighting against each other in a big 'battle royale'. For fans of Avengers, choose your side and showcase your very own enlarged Ant-Man today."