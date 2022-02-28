Apex Legends Wattson Enters the Fight with Good Smile Company

The Battle Royale realm is still going strong, with many more games popping up trying to capture the hit game style. At least three games pop up in my head, like the one that holds the torch with PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Each game brings its own flair to the Battle Royale layout and markets off its own originality. Unlike Fortnite, Apex Legends is starting to really pick up in the collectibles world with Pops, figures, and even some statues. Good Smile Company is here to help fill out gamer shelves as they reveal another new Apex Legends Nendoroid figure. It looks like players will be able to fill out their three player teams as Lifeline and Wraith will also be owned by Static Defender Wattson.

This electrifying charier is loaded with adorable detail and will come with a nice set of swappable parts and accessories. For swappable parts, Apex Legends Wattson will come with three different face plates allowing fans to pick between standard, winking, and surprised expressions. She will also come with an L-STAR SMG, an elect effect part, and a mini Nessie figure. Of course, a display stand will be included to help capture some nice poses, and collectors Wattson is set to hit the battlefield in December 2022. Pre-order for Good Smile Company's Apex Legends Wattson Nendoroid is live right here for $64.99. Her pre-orders will stay live until March 30, so be sure to get your while you can, and be sure to add Lifeline and Wraith to your team to finish the set.

"Papa would be proud of me." To the Nendoroid series comes the Static Defender Wattson. Three interchangeable face plates—a standard expression, a surprised expression and a winking expression—are included. The Nendoroid also comes with an L-STAR EMG, an electricity effect part and a Nessie miniature figure! Be sure to add this adorable Nendoroid of Wattson to your collection!"