Art Comes to Life with FREEing's Table Museum Mona Lisa figma Art has never been more alive than with FREEing and their The Table Museum collection and this time the Mona Lisa is coming to life

There are a lot of collectibles out there; some are heroic, some are wacky, and some are just genius. FREEing has definitely dished out some very unique with their latest figma release for their The Table Museum collection. Coming to life from the mind of Leonardo da Vinci, the historical painting the Mona Lisa is ready for a break. Coming to life right out of her painting, this figma is ready for a new adventure. Mona Lisa finally gets her lower half created for this release as well as special frame parts to recreate some historical accuracy. Mona Lisa fans are getting a truly unique and interesting figure with this release, and she is priced at $109.99. She is set for a Q2 2024 release, which can be found here, and will join other The Table Museum figures like the Vitruvian Man, Moai, Davide di Michelangelo, and more.

The Mona Lisa Has a Mind of Her Own with FREEing

"The world's most famous beauty joins the figma series. The "Table Museum" is a series of figma figures based on famous works of art that almost anyone would recognize! The twelfth figure in the series is the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the most famous and mysterious beauty in the world. Her "Mona Lisa Smile", still debated over to this very day, has been faithfully captured in figure form."

"Mona Lisa's lower-body, not visible in the original painting, has been sculpted based on an original interpretation. The figure was developed with the challenge of capturing Mona Lisa's full body. Since the figure represents a painting, special picture frame parts are included. Enjoy displaying the figure as though it jumped right out of the painting itself! Stay tuned fore more figures coming to the Table Museum series soon!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses.

Includes frame parts, a museum wall background panel and an articulated figma stand.

An original interpretation of what Mona Lisa's lower body looks like is included as lower-body parts.

Various interchangeable hand parts are included.