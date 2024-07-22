Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hot toys, joker

Arthur Fleck is The Joker with Hot Toys New Artisan Edition 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys has stepped into the kitchen and is cooking up some heat with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like the Joker

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils new 1/6 scale Joker figures, featuring Arthur Fleck's descent into chaos.

The Joker Artisan Edition with rooted hair is limited to 4,000 pieces, releasing Q4 2024 - Q1 2025.

Figures come with a host of accessories, including a clown mask and a light-up talk show base.

Pre-orders for the meticulously detailed and expressive Joker collectibles to start soon at Sideshow.

Hot Toys is returning to Gotham with a brand new 1/6 scale figure as the origin of the Joker is explored. Released in 2019 and directed by Todd Phillips, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix as the failed comedian Arthur Fleck. Set in 1981 Gotham City, the film follows Arthur as a failed comedian with some severe mental health issues who falls through the cracks of the health care institute system. Soon, Arthur's life finally spirals out of control as he descends into madness and becomes a version of the menacing DC Comics Joker and a symbol of chaos. Hot Toys is now bringing this version of the clown to life with two new 1/6 scale figures with a regular release and rooted hair Artisan Edition.

Tons of details was poured into this Joker release, capturing his Murray Franklin Show appearance with a nice set of accessories. This will include swappable forearms, interchangeable hands, a clown mask, a cigarette, joke notebook, his store, and a light-up talk show display base. The Artisan Edition with rooted hair will be limited to only 4,000 pieces with both Joker figures getting a Q4 2024 – Q1 2025 release date. Pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles, so stay tuned for his release.

Joker Goes Artisan with New 1/6 Figure from Hot Toys

"A socially inept clown for hire – Arthur Fleck aspires to be a stand up comedian among his small job working dressed as a clown holding a sign for advertising. He takes care of his mother, and as he learns more about his mental illness, he learns more about his past. Dealing with constant rejection, cruelty, and bullying from society, he heads downwards on a spiral, in turn showing how his alter ego, "Joker," came to be."

"Hot Toys is bringing a meticulously detailed and expressive 1/6th scale collectible figure of Joaquin Phoenix's Academy Award-winning take on the Joker. Showcases Hot Toys unparalleled ability to translate the most nuanced performances into exquisitely sculpted and crafted figure, this Artisan Edition is an Exclusive release available with limited quantity of 4,000 pieces only in selected markets."

