Evangelion Asuka Arrives With New Good Smile Company Nendoroid

Coming out of the hit anime series, Rebuild of Evangelion, is the female protagonist Asuka. Asuka Shikiami Langley is back and ready to show off her newest figure. Good Smile Company has shown its newest Evangelion Nendoroid figure on its blog which fans can find here. While we do not get prices we do know that pre-orders will go live tomorrow August 7th, 2020. She will come in her plug suit and will have three swappable face plates showing off standard, shouting, and combat expressions. Asuka will not come shy with accessories either as she will get a Twin-blade Halberd for even more amazing posing possibilities. She will also be getting her backpack, gauge, and to top it all off her entry plug! This will give Evangelion fans a nice variety of pieces to show off their love for this anime.

As mentioned earlier, prices are not known but with what is included I'd expect around $70. The Rebuild of Evangelion Asuka Shikinami Langley: Plug Suit Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be found here. To check out an even more in-depth look at Asuka make sure you check out the recent from Good Smile Company's Kahota here. Don't forget to check out the huge library of Evangelion collectibles from Good Smile here.

"From the popular anime film series "Rebuild of Evangelion" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of Asuka Shikinami Langley in a Plugsuit! She comes with three face plates including a compose standard expression, a combat expression and a shouting expression. Optional parts include her backpack, gauge and an interior part to recreate the inside of the entry plug. A twin-blade halberd is also included for even more ways to display her. Be sure to add her to your collection, along with the other Nendoroids of the Evangelion Nendoroid series!"