Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, iron studios, nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang 1/10 Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back as they revealed a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a stunning 1/10 scale Aang statue from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The detailed statue captures Aang in the Avatar State, wielding all four elements in harmony.

Standing 8.3 inches tall, the collectible features hand-painted details and a dynamic elemental base.

Priced at $349.99, pre-orders are live now with an expected release in Q4 2025.

Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted in 2005 on Nickelodeon, quickly becoming a landmark in animated storytelling. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the cartoon takes place in a world that has been divided into four nations: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. The story follows Aang, the last surviving Airbender, as well as Water Bender Katara and her brother Sokka. Aang is the current Avatar, a being with the ability to master all four elements and bring balance to the world.

It appears that Aang has been awakened once again as Iron Studios unveils their newest Avatar: The Last Airbender 1/10 Art Scale statue. This impressive statue features Aang in his Avatar State as he wields all four elements in perfect harmony. Standing 8.3" tall, this statue is loaded with detail, capturing the textures of each element and his flying bison Appa flying around the base. Bring balance to the four nations with this fun new Avatar: The Last Airbender statue that is priced at $349.99. Pre-orders are already live for this new statue, with the Avatar set to awaken in Q4 2025.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang 1/10 Art Scale

"Iron Studios proudly presents the Aang 1/10 Art Scale statue, portraying the young Avatar in all his grace and spiritual strength. Inspired by the iconic animated series, the piece captures Aang in a fluid, determined pose, wearing his classic attire and exuding the legendary essence of Airbending. His calm yet confident expression reflects the balance between childhood and responsibility. At 1/10 scale, the statue is crafted from high-quality resin, meticulously sculpted and hand-painted, with a stylized base that evokes the world of elemental bending. Essential for Avatar fans, this piece honors the journey of self-discovery and bravery of the last Airbender."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!