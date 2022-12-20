Avatar: The Way of Water Skimwing MegaFig Arrives at McFarlane Toys

It was very interesting to see how McFarlane Toys would handle the Avatar line under their belt. We are not talking about the Last Airbender, but that record-breaking film created by James Cameron. After 13 years, we are finally getting a sequel, and Avatar: The Way of Water, has arrived along with some new collectibles. McFarlane Toys is fast at work bringing the world of Pandora to life, and these figures do look fantastic. However, McFarlane has given fans more than just the Na'vi but mechs and even creatures from the films. These creatures size perfectly with their 7" figure, and it looks like the Skimwing from The Way of Water has breached the surface!

That is right, similar to the Banshee (as seen in the first film), these creatures flourish in the water. Na'vi can sync with these creatures to help travel the sea in style, and McFarlane Toys brings one to life in MegaFig form. The Skimwing features an articulated jaw, can hold a Na'vi rider, has a bioluminescent deco (activated by blacklight), and comes with a display stand. These massive figures are beautifully crafted and will cost Avatar: The Way of Water fans $49.99. Collectors can buy one right now here, and be sure to check out some of the other new releases as well here.

Enhance Your Avatar Collection with McFarlane Toys

"Similar to the Banshee with its sleek body and colorful wings, the Skimwing is Pandora's large flying fish. It possesses menacing, needle-like teeth and a long snout allowing it to scoop smaller fish out of the water while in motion. Fully articulated with an incredibly high level of detail, this Mega Skimwing can be posed to swim or fly as seen in the film Avatar: The Way of Water and works with 7-inch Na'vi figures as riders. It also features an articulated jaw, poseable wired tail, bioluminescent effect when placed under black light, and special collector stand to display your incredible Skimwing!"

Incredibly high level detail.

Features articulated jaw and poseable wired tail.

Works with 7-inch Na'vi figures as riders.

Includes special collector stand.

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging.

