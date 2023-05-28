Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Iron Man Mark LXXXV – We Love You 3000 Relive iconic moments from The Infinity Saga with the help of Hot Toys and their incredible 1/6 scale Avengers: Endgame figures

The Infinity Saga will always go down as one of the best and biggest Marvel projects to date. Avengers: Endgame was an incredible final act to this first book of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It even marked the end of the hero that started everything off back in 2008 with Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. brought the role of Iron Man to life like never before and always stole the show, no matter what film he was in. One of his most significant moments came out of Avengers: Endgame taking on the might of Thanos and the power of the Infinity Stones. Hot Toys beautifully captured this iconic hero and moment with their 1/6 scale battle-damaged Mark LXXXV figure. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow, we were able to get a closer look at this invisible hero, and he stole the show.

This is genuinely a one-of-a-kind Iron Man collectible for Marvel fans that brings the hero off the screen. This 1/6 scale figure uses die-cast and plastic elements, making him pretty heavy but full of character. Two heads were included with a very impressive Robert Downey Jr. portrait that just knocks it out of the park. Unlike the previous Mark LXXXV figure, this one shows off a way more battle-damaged design, which is very well done. Hot Toys definitely loaded this bad boy with LEDs, which took quite a while to put in but changed the entire display. Certain body parts like his back, upper arm, and legs have removable armor with their own switches, which really bring the suit to life, but can be quite annoying to take off. Flipping those hidden switches brings his Arc Reactor on his chest. hands, helmet, and plenty of his weapon systems to life.

The new final battle accessories are one of the biggest additions to this Hot Toys Avengers: Endgame Iron Man figure. The Tony Stark headsculpt and a variety of Nano Gauntlet accessories are included, bringing the Final Arc to life. This will allow Marvel fans to recreate the infamous "I am Iron Man" scene from the end of the film. It is those accessories right there that make this figure something truly special, bringing one of the biggest MCU moments to life and right into your collection. From a fully articulated hand to a couple of already posed hands, Marvel fans can recreate the snap or even some off-book poses to capture the power of Iron Man.

As a very new collector of Hot Toys, this figure is the ultimate collectible for any fan of Iron Man, even for a 1/6 scale figure. He is packed full of accessories, weathered detail, and exactly defines the term "getting your money's worth." Tony's battle-damaged armor and head sculpt put fans right into the action, making this 1/6 scale Avengers: Endgame figure one that you will not want to miss. Pairing this guy with the Endgame Thor (seen here) or the Captain America figure will only help enhance his display and capture his legacy and sacrifice right in your collection. Marvel fans can bring home their very own Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure today right here with Sideshow Collectibles. We Love You 3000.

