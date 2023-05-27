Hot Toys Avengers: Endgame 1/6 Thor – Riding the Lighting Relive iconic moments from The Infinity Saga with the help of Hot Toys and their incredible 1/6 scale Avengers: Endgame figures

It is time to Ride the Lightning as the God of Thunder himself has landed right here at Bleeding Cool. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to thrive, with the following entry Marvel Studios is making their way back into space with The Marvels. To help celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, we wanted to capture the heroism of some of our favorite heroes from Avengers: Endgame and the Big Three. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get our hands on some remarkable 1/6 scale Hot Toys figures. Thor is up first, bringing the storm and lightning with his impressive figure that does not disappoint.

This figure has been masterfully crafted, bringing the legendary Marvel Studios god to life. His head sculpt is nothing less than incredible, featuring the likeness of Chris Hemsworth perfectly with this version of big boy Thor. I love how Hot Toys stayed true to his new "larger" body style, and his armor and sculpt are just fun to customize. He is loaded out with LEDs in his chest with extra lighting effects, as well as light-up versions of Stormbreaker and Mjolnir. This added feature only brings the God of Thunder to life, and it was hard to display him without it. The entire outfit was meticulously crafted by Hot Toys from the lush red cape, textured armor, and even his tied beard.

Watching Thor Odinson's arc unfold from Avengers: Infinity War to Endgame was something special. This figure captures his redeeming moments and then some with some sweet accessories that really bring the god to life. When united with Hot Toys 1/6 scale versions of Endgame's Captain America and Iron Man, the real fun begins, allowing Marvel fans to bring legendary scenes to life. Hot Toys is fairly new to my collection, but these figures are the real deal and are easily the ultimate collectible for any character or franchise. Endgame Thor was a fallen hero who recovered in the end, and Hot Toys did nothing but justice by him with this release.

Avengers: Endgame is a masterpiece, and it gave something truly one of a kind to Marvel fans and moviegoers. This figure is a worthy collectible and might be one of the best Thor figures on the market, with a Love and Thunder figure on the way. His bulky designs make him unique to past and future renditions, and all of the lightning accessories show he still means business. No matter what, The Infinity Saga will constantly hold the hearts and minds of collectors, and the Avengers: Endgame Hot Toys Thor is something fans will not want to miss. Bring home your very own Thor right here, and stay tuned for more Endgame Hot Toys showcases all weekend long.

