Alien Vs Predator Gets New Figures From Hiya Toys

Alien vs. Predator is not the most iconic film from the movie franchise, but it is one of the most unique. It showed two iconic alien films colliding together for one very interesting and chaotic story. In the end, we got to see the first Predator/Alien hybrid in AVP: Requiem. Hiya Toys continues to expand its AVP 1/18 scale figure line as they announce two brand new figures. With one new Alien and one new Predator, fans can now show off the showdown in the Arctic once again. Coming into battle first is the AVP final Battle Damage Scar Predator that features great detail and stands roughly 4.5" tall. Coming into battle next is the iconic AVP Alien Grid, which is the Xenomorph that features signature wounds on his heads. The "grid" fence acid style has been detailed perfectly and will please any Alien or AVP fan.

The Grid Alien design is my favorite specific Xenomorphs from all of the Alien franchises. I was hoping Hiya Toys would bring this design to life, and they exceeded my expectations, and I can't wait to add this beast to my collection. I was beginning to question how they could extend these lines, but they are pulling through, and you cannot beat that 1/18 scale detail that Hiya Toys has. I honestly would love to see some dynamic diorama sets come out from Hiya to really bring our AVP figures to life. Both of these figures will be PX Exclusive, so the best way to get them will be from your local comic shop. However, pre-orders are also available online, and you can find Grid here, and Battle Damaged Scar here. Like most of the Hiya Toys 1/18 scale figures, they will be priced at $19.99 and are set to release in April 2021. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing AVP figures coming soon to enhance your growing collection.

"AVP GRID ALIEN PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the blockbuster AVP: Alien vs. Predator movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Grid Alien, alpha of the Xenomorphs who got his signature net wounds from the Celtic Predator! This figure captures the creatures iconic look with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork at a 4 1/2″ size!"

"AVP FINAL BATTLE DAMAGE SCAR PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE (BATTLE DAMAGED) – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the blockbuster AVP: Alien vs. Predator movie, Hiya Toys presents this battle damaged version of the Scar Predator in a 1/18-scale! As a hardened warrior hunting the alien Xenomorphs beneath the Antarctic ice sheet in an ancient pyramid, this Battle Damaged Scar Predator figure captures the creature's iconic look with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork at a 4 1/2″ size!"