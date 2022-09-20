Awaken the Power of Monster High Playsets Once Again with Mattel

The crypts are open, and monsters and ghouls walk the halls once again as Mattel announces the return of Monster High! This doll line brings the sons and daughters of legendary monsters to life in boo-tiful and gore-geous ways. We have already seen the Original Ghouls making their return right here as well as some new retailer exclusives you can sink your teeth into here. Well, Monster High was not just known for its dolls but playsets too, and Mattel is here to deliver. Some eerie and spooktacular additions to the new updated Monster High line have arrived, starting with the Coffin Bean Cafe! Five dolls can sit back and relax at this creeptastic set with three areas of play and 20 individual pieces.

That is not all, though, as Monster High Original Ghost Draculaura is back and with a special figure set with the Gore-ganizer Playset. Her coffin is more than just her sleeping quarters; it also doubles as a spooktacular beauty area. Draculaura and her Gore-ganizer will come with a compact mirror, comb, face stamper, stickers, and two life-size hair clips. A special bat wing headband is also included adding a new spooky look for this vampire princess. Both playsets are fangtastic and will be at most retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon on October 1, 2022! Monster High is back in a new fun way to showcase how to embrace your own fab-boo-lous self.

Monster High The Coffin Bean Café Lounge Playset: SRP: $42.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Walmart, Amazon, Target 10/1/22

"Welcome to the Coffin Bean café, where the treats are dreadfully delightful. It's the hottest haunted spot in town for Monster High students to come after school, whether they want to hit the biteoloy books, chit chat while playing with monster pets, or enjoy scaretastically scrumptious snacks.

This playset accommodates five Monster High dolls, making it the go-to place for the ghouls to come together and chill! It also includes three play areas and over 20 individual pieces, offering endless opportunities for storytelling and world-building. Dolls not included. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary."



Monster High Draculaura Gore-ganizer Playset: SRP: $42.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Walmart, Amazon, Target 10/1/22

If you've got it, haunt it! Create your own fangtastic look with the Draculaura Gore-ganizer playset.

A little-known secret is that vampires use coffins for more than just sleeping. They also store beauty essentials inside, and the Draculaura Gore-ganizer is no exception! This makeup box comes with a compact mirror, comb, face stamper, stickers, and two life-size hair clips. Plus, Draculaura doll will never have another bad scare day again with her bat wing headband!

Girls can get creative and style themselves just like Draculaura by using all the included accessories. The doll fits inside the Draculaura Gore-ganizer as well, making it perfect for on-the go play. Talk about a fab-boo-lous good time! Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.