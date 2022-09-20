Mattel's Monster High Retailer Exclusive Ghouls Have Been Uncovered

Monster High is back as Mattel has revealed the return of the wild popular spooky dolls is hitting shelves in October 2022. The main line of dolls features new updated designs for classic characters like Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue. We have already covered the main line rebooted ghouls, which fans can read about them here. However, it looks like even more Monster High dolls are on the way as Mattel has uncovered some of their retailer-exclusive dolls. Three classic monsters are back and these ones are really featuring that new rebooted modern design with Gorgon, Toralei, and Ghoulia Yelps! Each doll is heading exclusively to one retailer, with Gorgon scaring Amazon, Toralei spooking at Walmart, and Ghoulie Yelps haunting Target.

Classic Monsters Are Reinvented in a Boo-tiful Way

These updated Monster High Dolls are changing up the brand in a new, spooky, fun, and modern way. Lisa McKnight, EVP, Global Head of Barbie and Dolls Portfolio, even had something to say about the new Monster High dolls:

"Monster High fans have always been deeply connected to themes celebrating individuality and acceptance, the same themes that powered the brand to become one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. From the beginning, Monster High has stood for creating a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self, and as we refuel the franchise today with reimagined dolls and characters, a live-action movie and animated series in partnership with Nickelodeon, we encourage fans both original and new to embrace what makes us all unique."

I love what they're doing, and they are reinventing these ghouls in a clawsome way that changes up many of the complaints of the original line. The world is changing, and so are these monsters in a fangtastic way to impact future ghouls and ghosts. Mattel has even updated these doll's body types and well as showcasing each doll embracing their special features and staying true to those monster roots. These new Monster High dolls are expected to drop on October 1, 2022, so bookmark each retailer to secure one or all of these exclusive dolls for your collection.

Monster High Deuce Gorgon Doll – SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 Amazon Exclusive

As the son of Medusa, Deuce Gorgon is without a doubt the ghoul-est guy around, and he certainly looks the part in his bespoke denim jacket and graphic tee.

His snake-engraved shades are not only uber cool, but prevent him from turning people into stone with his gaze — talk about stone-cold style!

With his loyal pet mouse Perseus at his side, Deuce Gorgon is more than

ready for a spooktacular time. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

Monster High Toralei Doll: – SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 Walmart Exclusive

Toralei Stripe doll struts down the Monster High hallways in a clawsome fashion featuring a plaid skirt with claw-mark details, t-shirt with a creepy-cute cat graphic and cropped moto jacket.

Her gore-geous, werecat-inspired look is complete with a chain belt, choker necklace and white combat boots.

Toralei Stripe doll comes with a "Hissfits" t-shirt and her pet saber-tooth tiger, Sweet Fangs, plus spooktacular storytelling accessories, like a metallic "Hissfits" backpack, milk and kitty food and a smartphone. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

Monster High Ghoulia Yelps Doll: – SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available 10/1/22 Target Exclusive

Ghoulia Yelps doll struts down the Monster High hallways in a creeperific fashion featuring a pink vinyl skirt, graphic t-shirt and an oversized hoodie with a scary-cool print.

Her gore-geous, zombie-inspired look is complete with a boo-tiful beanie, glasses and metallic combat boots.

Ghoulia Yelp doll comes with her creepy-cute pet owl, Sir Hoots A Lot figure, and spooktacular storytelling accessories, like a skateboard, handheld video game, snack and smartphone. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.