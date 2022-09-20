Monster High Gets Fangtastic Reboot with New Dolls Biting in October

Monster High was one of Mattel's biggest brands when the line of spooky dolls hit shelves in 2010. This unique line of dolls was truly something special, unlike the Barbie brand; these dolls were eerie, gothic, and stunning. The daughters and sons of iconic movie monsters made the spotlight and have been a hot ticket collectible since. The line ended in 2016, but there has been some special edition releases from Mattel Creations here and there with interesting crossovers with Pennywise, Beetlejuice, Gremlins, and more. We even got Monster High re-release in May titles the Creeproduction line as well as the new high-end Haunt Contour Collection on Mattel Creations. However, at long last, Mattel is bringing back the iconic Monster High brand this October with a new updated, and rebooted line of dolls.

These Monsters Are Drop Dead Gore-Geous

The line changes up the formula of the Monster High brand while still giving us all the monsters we have fallen in love with over the years. These fangtastic ghouls are back and embracing what makes them unique and what makes them a monster. The main line of ghouls will consist of Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue! Some noticeable updates are featured in these ghouls with updated body types and some clawsome features like Frankie's prosthetic leg and Lagoona Blue's new color and modified legs. Each monster is packed with accessories, swappable clothes, and their own pet. These updated looks are bloody fun, and it'll be nice to see these boo-tiful monsters back for a whole new generation. Each of the new dolls are priced at $24.99 and will be available at most retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. They will start to arrive this October, starting 10/1/2022, and these reimagined ghouls will be a frightful addition to any monstrous collection.

"Since launching in 2010, Monster High has been one of the most successful and beloved kids properties of all time. Monster High's brand has since its conception, stood for creating a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self and let their inner monster shine. Monster High is returning in 2022 reimagined with a new set of fangtastic characters that embrace what makes them unique and rally people everywhere to be yourself, be unique and be a monster."

SRP: $24.99 | 4Y+ | Available at Amazon, Walmart, Target starting 10/1/22

At Monster High we foster a more accepting world, where everyone is proud to be their authentic self.

With school back in session, the ghouls are showing up in unique styles.

Each doll has 12 points of articulation, detailed fashion, a pet, and pieces for tons of storytelling play.

Collect all five ghouls: Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue.