Pacific Rim: The Black Atlas Destroyer Deploys From Bandai

Dive deeper into the world of Pacific Rim with the newest addition to the growing franchise Pacific Rim: The Black. The series follows a brother and sister and their journey with their own Jaeger Atlas Destroyer. Atlas Destroyer will be a key to their survival as the world we all know has fallen to the power of the deadly Kaiju. Bandai is capturing the might of the Jaeger as they unveil ether newest articulated figure. Standing roughly 6.7 inches, this new Jaeger is packed with some amazing colors, great attention to detail, and accessories straight from the show. For Atlas Destroyer, accessories will include swappable hands, saber chain, and saber chain injection attachment parts.

This Jaeger is a new part of the Pacific Rim lore, and it will be a great figure to display next to your Gypsy Danger. I have been a fan of Pacific Rim since its theatrical release, and this design is pretty badass. The bright colors are not something we get to see often with the Jaegers, but this one works so well. Bandai did an excellent job bringing this figure right off the screen, and it can be found here for $59.99. The power of the Atlas Destroyer is set to be released and take the fight to the Kaiju in September 2021.

"From the hit series Pacific Rim: The Black comes a Robot Spirits figure of the main Mark-3 Jaeger, Atlas Destroyer! This articulated figure comes with an alternate pair of hands and its Vanadium Steel Saber Chain."

Product Features

6.7 inches (17cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Pacific Rim: The Black series

Part of the Robot Spirits line

Box Contents

Atlas Destroyer figure

Pair of alternate hands

Saber Chain

Saber Chain injection parts