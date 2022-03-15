Banjo-Kazooie Action Figure Coming Soon from Premium DNA

Banjo-Kazooie is back and ready to have some new adventures with a brand new action figure heading our way. Coming to us from Premium DNA, the hit video game Banjo-Kazooie makes their long awaited return but in plastic format. Both figures feature their own swappable parts and can, of course, be connected by Banjo's backpack just like in the game. Kazooie will have a 12" wingspan with 10 points of articulation and Banjo will come in at 7.5" tall with 28 points of articulation. Accessories for Banjo-Kazooie include a gold puzzle piece, Banjo head and hands, Kazooie horn, and even an actual banjo. Loaded with color and blasting with detailed, the adventures on Spiral Moutaintain can continue once again pleasing plenty of gamers out there with this release. Priced at $74.99, the Premium DNA Banjo-Kazooie 2-pack is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are found here.

"The evil Gruntilda the Witch has captured the beautiful Tooty, and only Banjo and Kazooie can save the day! Recreate your favorite adventures from Spiral Mountain, or create your own with the new Banjo-Kazooie Action Figure Double Pack from Premium DNA! Banjo stands 7.5" tall and features 28 points of articulation for dynamic posing! He includes both smiling and closed-mouth heads, his banjo, interchangeable banjo playing hands, necklace and removable backpack."

"Kazooie features 10 points of articulation and a whopping 12" wing span. She includes her trusty kazoo, and separates at the waist to fit snugly in Banjo's backpack. The duo stands nearly 10.5" from Banjo's feet to Kazooie's head feathers when in combo mode."

Product Features

Banjo: 7.50 inches (19.05cm)

Kazooie:12 inch wingspan (30.48cm)

From the Banjo-Kazooie video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Contents

Banjo figure 2 Head sculpts 2 Pairs of hands Banjo Necklace Backpack

Kazooie figure Kazoo

