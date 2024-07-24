Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: American Foundation For the Blind, barbie, mattel

Barbie Partners with American Foundation for the Blind for New Doll

Barbie has partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind to create a brand new doll for individuals of blindness

In this day and age, Barbie is more than just a doll; she is an icon for young girls around the world to help inspire them through play. Mattel has truly expanded its Barbie collection to a new level, making sure there is a doll for everyone out there. Their latest release is in partnership with the American Foundation for the Blind as they debut the first ever blind Barbie. This is a release that was worked on closely with the American Foundation for the Blind, making sure everything was perfect for kids. She will come with a cane with a marshmallow tip, as well as some stylish yet functional sunglasses.

Mattel even went a step further by conducting tests with blind and low-vision children to make sure that the goal was perfect just for them. From her textured pink blouse and ruffled skirt to an easy-to-feel and use plastic waistband, she can easily change outfits. To make things even better, her appearance accurately reflects the blind, and the packaging even has Barbie in braille. This Blind Barbie is set to start her adventure now with online and major retailer releases for $10.99.

Barbie and American Foundation for the Blind Team Up

"Barbie partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), an organization dedicated to creating a world of endless possibilities for individuals with blindness and low vision, to ensure details of the blind Barbie doll, including face sculpt, fashion, accessories, packaging experience, and e-commerce communication, accurately depict individuals with blindness or low vision."

"Counseled by AFB, Barbie was committed to represent individuals with blindness and low vision throughout all stages of the design process, from the doll's sculpt to the dress pattern:

Textured and Vibrant Fabrics: Barbie conducted testing with blind and low-vision children to ensure that the doll provided an accessible and satisfying play experience for kids with blindness or low vision.

Packaging and Design: Barbie worked with AFB to create accessible packaging for the doll, including the placement and writing of 'Barbie' in braille on the package."

