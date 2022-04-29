Batman and Catwoman Get Playful with New Sideshow Statue

The Bat and the Cat are at it again as they take to the rooftops of Gotham with a new Sideshow Collectibles statue. Coming in at 20" tall, Batman and Catwoman are together again with this incredible diorama. This iconic couple has quite the history in DC Comics, and Sideshow captures all the tensioning one sculpt. Both characters are featuring their modernized costume designs, with Batman in his black and grey suit. Catwoman is shown in her later catsuit with a whip and her cowl with the goggles at the ready. They are placed on a Gotham City rooftop base, and the craftsmanship is out of this world. Batman fans will definitely want this statue in their Batcave and it is priced at a whopping $680. The DC Comics Batman and Catwoman Diorama Statue from Sideshow Collectibles are set to release in Q2-Q3 2023, and pre-order and live right here.

"We've done this dance for a long time. Too long. Aren't you at all curious?" Sideshow presents the Batman and Catwoman Diorama, a dynamic DC Comics collectible celebrating one of the most iconic couples in Detective Comics history. Measuring 20" tall and 9.25" wide, this fully sculpted polystone DC statue depicts a Gotham City rooftop rendezvous with all the sensuality and playfulness that surrounds the relationship between the Dark Knight and his darling companion. Catwoman situates herself in front of her beau, mask off, and sultry smirk on."

"She's clad in a black catsuit as she slings her signature bullwhip across Batman's shoulders, back arched and eyes on the prize while she draws the Caped Crusader closer. Stoic as ever, Batman looks away from Selina Kyle, although he can't resist a soft touch at her waist. His black cape sweeps down and around them, shrouding the couple in their intimate nighttime embrace. They both stand upon a warm church, with the orange glow of its directional paint lighting fanning the flames of their evening encounter.Honor their romantic legacy when you bring home the Batman and Catwoman Diorama."