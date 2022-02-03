Batman Animated DC Direct Figures Return with McFarlane Toys

It was a sad day when DC Direct fell apart, and all of the upcoming collectibles lines were lost to the wind. However, last year McFarlane Toys announced the revival of DC Direct under their line and will continue bringing popular lines to fans. Those lines are starting to reappear already as we have seen a nice set of statues debut, but now the Batman Animated line is back. We covered the announcement of these figures years ago, and now they are finally heading our way as the impressive art style of Bruce Timm expands the DC Universe.

Three figures are on the way with pre-orders already live with Batman, Catwoman, and the Batman Who Laughs kicking off their return. Each figure will stand roughly 6.75 inches tall will feature cel shading deco and a nice set of accessories to keep fans invested. All three Batman Animated DC Direct/ McFarlane Toys figures are priced at $29.99, set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Check out all of the pictures of the figures below including packaging, and let's hope we can see more in the future.

"Batman in the Bruce Timm art style will always be the cornerstone of the Batman animated universe, and that is why he is back and better than ever as he joins the new characters in this line. With an all-new cel-shaded paint deco, this action figure is ready for some adventures."

Product Features

6.25 inches (15.90cm)

Made of plastic

Highly articulated

Design by Ty Templeton

Inspired by the iconic Bruce Timm art style from Batman: The Animated Series

Characters never before seen in the series

"Inspired by the beloved and Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, The Adventures Continue The Batman Who Laughs features a design in the iconic Bruce Timm art style. The Batman Who Laughs stands over 6 inches tall and includes a unique character bio by famed Batman: The Animated Series writer Paul Dini."

6.75 inches (17.15cm)

"Inspired by the beloved and Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, The Adventures Continue Catwoman features a design in the iconic Bruce Timm art style. Catwoman stands over 5 inches tall and includes a unique character bio by famed Batman: The Animated Series writer Paul Dini."

5.50 inches (14cm)

