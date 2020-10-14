Batman Batsuit V7.43 Comes to Life with Prime 1 Studio

Batman returns to Prime 1 Studio once again as they announce another statue from the hit video game Batman: Arkham Knight. The statue will feature the V7.43 Batsuit and will be 1/3rd scale stating in at roughly 33" tall. The statue shows of Dark Knight as he stands over Gotham City on his dynamic dioramic base. Batman is highly detailed and will feature a fabric cape that will have wired embedded so collectors can pose it how they wish. Prime 1 Studio does have two different versions available with a standard and exclusive being offered. The exclusive version will feature two swappable handpieces giving fans the ability to swap him out from his heroic pose to gadget equipped poses. A batarang and a grapple gun will be included in the exclusive and are detailed beautifully and come to life right out of the game. Batman fans will love to have this statue in their collection and will be a great addition to any batcave.

The Arkham Knight Batman V7.43 Batsuit is an elegant design and is capture perfectly by Prime 1 Studio. The statue is perfectly sculpted and the high amounts of detail bring the video game design to life. The deluxe statue would be my perforce as the interchangeable pieces really change up the design of Batman. Both Batman: Arkham Knight statues are expected to be released between January and April 2022. The Arkham Knight Standard Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $999 and pre-orders are already live and here. The Exclusive version that comes with two swappable pieces gets a $1,099 price tag and can be found located here.

"Gotham needs something more, something… worse to defend her. She needs a new myth, a legend more powerful than I can be right now. A legend that can only rise from the ashes of the Batman." Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the timeless Museum Masterline Series! A return to the original! Batman, in Batsuit version 7.43 from the multi-award-winning action/adventure video game Batman: Arkham Knight! The Dark Knight is back once again! This time defending Gotham from his deadliest foes, including the mysterious Arkham Knight. This video game has been renowned for its revolutionary combat system and amazing open-world gameplay. It has touched the hearts of Batman fans from across the globe and its inspiration has driven us here at Prime 1 Studio to create many character statues in its honor; dating all the way back to our very first DC character, MMDC-01 Batman from the very same series."

"Batman now comes to you in the V7.43 batsuit standing 33 inches tall upon a Gotham City-themed base, complete with gargoyles! This batsuit version was the main suit used in Batman: Arkham City and the very first suit shown in Arkham Knight. The presence of this suit flashes back to that iconic scene in the stunning introduction scene to the video game. It was Prime 1 Studio's mission to bring that heartfelt scene to you, immortalizing Batman once again for those who were not able to obtain the original. This time, presented in the highly aesthetic V7.43 Batsuit. With Next Level 3D modeling and the most precise attention to detail, we bring you the most video game accurate Batman Batsuit V7.43 statue on the market. An ageless classic and a must-have for Caped Crusader fans everywhere! Don't miss out to add this to your Arkham Collection!"

Specifications:

One (1) Gotham City-themed base with gargoyles

One (1) Poseable Fabric Cape

One (1) swappable left hand holding a Batarang [Exclusive Version Only]

One (1) swappable right hand holding a Grappling Hook [Exclusive Version Only]