Batman Begins Arrives at McFarlane Toys with New DC Multiverse Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of Batman figures capturing his legacy in cinema

Based on Nolan's 2005 film, the figure showcases Batman's iconic batsuit and thrilling accessories.

Features Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing and immersive play.

Includes a collectible art card and comes with a Batarang, grapnel launcher, and more.

Justice returns to McFarlane Toys as they step back into the growing DC Multiverse with a new set of figures. It looks like Batman is back once again as the cinematic adventures of the Dark Knight contour to come to life. This newest figure takes collectors back to 2005 with Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, which helped redefine Batman's origins with a more gritty and realistic approach. The film follows Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale), who trains with the League of Shadows under the mentorship of Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson). However, their extremist ideology turns them into enemies rather than allies, helping him focus on saving Gotham his way.

Witness the return of Batman in his glorious Batman Begin batsuit with this new DC Multiverse release that features a fabric cape. This figure will also come with a nice set of accessories, including a Batarang, a grapnel launcher, alternate hands with equipped bat gear like batrangs, and a smoke grenade. This is a remarkable release from McFarlane Toys and is already live for $22.99 – $24.99 price tag.

Batman Begins – McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

"Bruce Wayne travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by a member of the League of Shadows. When Ducard reveals the League's purpose, Wayne returns to Gotham with the intent of cleaning up the city without resorting to murder."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the BATMAN BEGINS theatrical film (2005).

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include Batarang, grapnel launcher, alternate hand with 3 batarangs, alternate hand with smoke grenade and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

