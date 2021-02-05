Batman Beyond Gets a Full Figure Reveal From McFarlane Toys

Bruce Wayne is no longer Baton in the future, and it is time for a new hero to take on the legendary role. It is time to go beyond as Terry McGinnis dons the iconic cowl of the dark knight and becomes Batman Beyond. McFarlane Toys has already revealed this figure, but now we are getting a full look at the upcoming DC Multiverse design. Batman Beyond starts off a new build-a-figure wave that will be exclusive to Target starting in April 2021. Fans do not have to worry about hunting this version of Terry McGinnis, though, if they don't want the BAF as there will be a solo release for this futuristic hero. This version of Batman Beyond is based on the DC Comic series and will come highly detailed and slightly animated. The slender design for this hero is a must-have feature, and it does look like he will have extendable wings on his back. The figure will also come with an extra pair of hands, two batarangs, and a display base. This is the figure that fans have been wanting, and it will suit the need for both fans of the animated series and comic book run.

Batman Beyond is a legendary hero that has stayed with fans since his animated debut. From a new suit to crime fighting quips like Spider-Man, his is the edgier version of Spidey everyone wanted in the world of DC. This figure from McFarlane Toys does the character great justice and it will be an excellent addition to any collection. There will be a part included with this Target Exclusive version allowing fans to build a Batman Jokerbot when all figures are assembled. Each figure is set to release every other month for the rest of the year, and pre-orders for Batman Beyond are live and located here for $24.99.

"Batman Beyond (Batman: Futures End Build-A-Figure) – Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager until his father was mysteriously killed. Suspecting foul play, Terry meets an older, bitter Bruce Wayne and learns a secret hidden for decades. When Bruce refuses to help, Terry steals and dons a high-tech, tricked-out Batsuit in a quest to avenge his father's death as Batman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Batman Beyond figure is based on the Batman Beyond Comic

Batman Beyond comes with 2 Batarangs, 2 alternate hands, and a base

Included collectable art card with Batman Beyond photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the remaining pieces will assemble Batman (Jokerbot) from Futures End