Disney Debuts New Star Wars Pride Collection Droid with BB-Y0U It looks like the Star Wars Pride Collection is not done just yet, as a new astromech with Pride in mind has been revealed with BB-Y0U

The galaxy is vast and full of mystery, especially in the world of Star Wars. It looks like Disney is kicking off their very own Pride Collection set of collectibles featuring toys and apparel. We recently covered the Pride Collection Star Wars Droid Factory multipack, which can be seen here. That set featured six iconic Star Wars Astromech droids from all over the galaxy featuring a brand new color scheme paying tribute to the pride community. However, it looks like that was not the only droid to celebrate, as Disney is also releasing your very own original Pride droid. BB-Y0U is here featuring a very similar design to BB-8, but with a new rainbow design.

The Star Wars Droid Factory figure will also feature an interesting removable top showing off his mechanical elements on the inside. Disney Droid Factory line is truly something special and pretty unique, exciting droids like this only expand to the catalog, and there are plenty of Smugglers, Jedi, Sith, Rebels, Bounty Hunters, and Imperials out there who would like to add BB-Y0U to their collection. Star Wars fans can find this Astromech right here for $14.99 as well as at both Disney Parks right now.

A New Star Wars Astromech Comes to Life

"BB-Y0U Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars Pride Collection – Meet BB-Y0U – a new astromech unit designed with Pride in mind. This cute BB figurine has rolled off the Droid Factory production line and features a colorful design incorporating every color of the rainbow."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted BB-Y0U droid figure

Rainbow design

Collect all in the Droid Factory figure line

Part of the Star Wars Pride Collection*

* The Disney Pride Collection was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQIA+ community globally. Learn more at TWDCPrideCollection.com.