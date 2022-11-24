Batman Dark Detective Fights the Magistrate with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio is diving deeper into the realm of DC Comics with its latest statue release. The hit statue company is really dishing out some incredible Batman statues with Dark Nights: Metal and the Joker War. It looks like we are traveling into the future as we revisit the Future Statue story arc. Suspected to be dead, Bruce Wayne takes up the mantle of the Dark Detective to destroy the grip of the Magistrate on Gotham. This future inner came to be as our Batman stopped the mastermind behind it all, Scarecrow. Fans can now bring home this Dark Detective in glorious 1/4 scale format at 23" tall.

DC Comics Future State fans will witness the arrival of this Dark Detective in excellent detail and a nice set of swappable parts. A variety of different head sculpts are included as well as different equipment for his utility belt. This statue captures the Dark Knight on the run while taking down a Magistrate robot as well as being circled by a drone. Gotham is the newest battleground, and fans can find both versions right here with a whopping $1,699 price tag and with an April 2023 release date.

DC Comics Future State Return with Prime 1 Studio

"Batman is dead. Bruce Wayne is dead. And in one of the possible futures of the DC Universe, a Future State has risen in Gotham City! In place of the Bat-Family brand of Justice, the Magistrate and his Peacekeepers have taken control of Bruce Wayne's beloved city. To combat this authoritarian threat to freedom, Bruce has adopted a new and different persona: the Dark Detective!"

"Dan Mora has designed a no-nonsense, combat-ready Batman! Instead of the single-piece costume, this 23-inch-tall Dark Detective gears up with a more tactical suit featuring ballistic weave under garments punctuated by conspicuous plated armor all over his body. Still rocking the utility belt, Batman has equipped it with a heavier, thicker Bat rope, multiple pouches that no doubt contain effective counter measures, and countless other tactical devices."

"Prime 1 Studio's amazing artists not only cleverly sculpted each inch of this captivating scene, but they also portrayed how well the different textures and materials are presented for your enjoyment. And because the Dark Detective is a force to be reckoned with, our master painters have painstakingly recreated fictional realism with weathered, battle-damaged, and carefully applied paint with multiple layers of shading."