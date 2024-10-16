Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

Batman Dons His New Anti-Fire Suit with DC Direct x McFarlane Toys

Step into the world of The New Batman Adventures with McFarlane Toys with a new set of DC Direct animated action figures

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are getting animated once again as they unveil a new set of 6" The New Batman Adventures figures. The New Batman Adventures aired from 1997-1999 and was an essential continuation of the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series by Bruce Timm. This show was set within the same universe as the original but now it showcased new and updated character designs along with a more darker tone. It continues with Bruce Wayne and his escapades as Batman, bringing justice to Gotham City, but he is now aided by the next generation of heroes.

The show includes the arrival of iconic DC Comics Bat-Family members like Tim Drake as Robin, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl, and Dick Grayson, who is now Nightwing. McFarlane continues to bring these adventures to life with a new set of animated figures with reproduction animated cels. This new release shows a new episode specific release for Batman as he dons his new Anti-Fire Batsuit to help him take on the villain Firefly. Priced at $24.99, he is set to arrive this month, and pre-orders are already live, along with Firefly also getting his own release.

Batman w/Anti-Fire Suit (The New Batman Adventures)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

ANTI-FIRE SUIT is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES.

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, reproduction animation cel & art frame.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures!

