Batman Forever Retro Collection Two-Face Revealed by Spin Master

Dive into the past and revisit a classic era of Gotham City with Spin Master as they returns to Batman Forever with a new retro line

Spin Master is bringing some heat to the DC Comics table as they debut their new Batman Forever Retro Collection. This new line of figures takes fans back in time to the 90s with Bucky action figures that are featured in sweet packaging. We have already seen a few, such as Batman, Robin, and Riddler figures, all on the way, standing 5" tall and having 5 points of articulation. One more figure is ready to bring some chaos as Two-Face is ready to take down Gotham City and Batman! Two-Face made his grand debut in Detective Comics #66 back in 1942 and was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Before his descent into madness, he was Harvey Dent, Gotham's district attorney, who would become disfigured during a courtroom trial. This traumatic event caused a psychological split, with his actions determined by the flip of a coin. In Batman Forever, Tommy Lee Jones portrays the infamous Two-Face as a chaotic villain with a little more flamboyant design. His style and design are now nicely captured in the Batman Forever Retro Collection and for only $8.99. This figure is a Target Exclusive and is already arriving in-stores and online right now.

DC Comics Batman Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face Retro Collection

"Dive into nostalgia with Target's Exclusive Retro Action Figures from the DC Comics Retro Collection. Each 5-inch figure is a tribute to the iconic Batman film series, featuring classic characters such as Batman, The Riddler, and Robin to collect. Designed with precision and attention to detail, these figures embody the spirit and style of 90s Batman films. Crafted for collectors and fans alike, these figures come in specially designed retro packaging that fits seamlessly into any collector's display!"

Each figure features a detailed 5-inch design, true to the iconic retro styling of the 90s Batman film series

With 5 points of articulation, it's perfect for both play and display!

These figures are an essential part of the DC Retro Collection, celebrating classic Batman characters with collector-grade packaging.

