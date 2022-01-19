Batman Forever Sonar Suit Statue Coming Soon from Prime 1 Studio

We are taking a trip back to 1995 as Prime 1 Studio reveals their newest Museum Masterline statue with a special 1:3 scale statue. The classic film Batman Forever is back with a new massive 37" tall statue that showcases the final act of the film. The Batman Sonar Suit is fully captured this time with an impressive amount of detail and shine that really captures this big-screen costume. Prime 1 Studio did an incredible job blending the batsuit with the Bruce Wayne head sculpt to give collectors a life-like collectible from the film. Two swappable heads will be included with one featuring the Sonar Suit LED eyes, which will really shine in a darkened room. Pre-orders for this beauty will go live right here tomorrow, with the price and release date unknown at this time.

"I see without seeing. To me, darkness is as clear as daylight. What am I? – Prime 1 Studio is proud to present a new addition to the Museum Masterline Series: the 1:3 Scale MMBM-04S: BATMAN SONAR SUIT BONUS VERSION from BATMAN FOREVER! In the climactic third act of 1995's Batman Forever, Batman debuts a new version of his costume, the Sonar Suit! And now, Prime 1 Studio brings you a shiny, sleek, and metallic, 37-inch-tall Batman to celebrate this wildly enjoyable movie!"

"As usual, our skillful team of sculptors and painters have expressed their passion and dedication in their work by crafting a Batman with incredible likeness and impeccable quality! Batman's second costume from the film is impressively decorated with finely detailed appointments and a spectacular paint job! The unbelievable craftsmanship in his face is absolutely moving: from his lifelike eyes to the subtle pout of his lips to the natural complexion of his skin. Posed in an iconic stance, Batman Sonar Suit is ready to spring into action during the penultimate battle with Riddler and Two-Face!"

"Batman comes equipped with two (2) swappable heads: one is a standard head, while the other one features LED illumination in Sonar activated mode! Perfect for displaying in a dark room! His synthetic leather cape flows and shines, a wonderful accompaniment to his mind-blowing suit. Batman stands on a Batcave-themed pedestal adorned with Batman Forever symbols."

Statue Size: Approx. 37.4 inches tall [H:95cm W:42cm D:40cm]

Batman Forever-themed Base

Synthetic Leather Fabric cape

Two (2) Swappable Heads

LED Illumination in the Sonar Activated Head

One (1) Bonus Swappable Right-Hand holding the Sonar Batarang [BONUS]