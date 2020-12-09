Two Batman DC Multiverse Figures Get Pre-Orders From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has released complete images and pre-orders for another DC Multiverse wave. Two new Batman figures are here, this time giving fans figures from to hit DC Comics storylines. At first, we have the final member of the Batman Who Laughs team with the Batman from Earth -11 with Batman: The Drowned. This evil-Batman takes place in an alternate gender-swapped world where Bryce Wayne is on the warpath with the Atlanteans for the death of her beloved, Sylvester Kyle. Bryce has spliced her DNA with that of the Atlantean's, giving her new aquatic abilities to help her war with Atlantis. She is packed with a high amount of detail, 22 moving parts, and even comes with a special base and trident accessory. Batman: Dark Night's Metal fans will not want to miss this final member of the deadly evil bat-army.

Our next Batman comes to us from the sequel DC Comic storyline with Dark Nights Heavy Metal. The dark multiverse is back in Batman is taking the fight to the Batman Who Laughs by destroying his own humanity. He wields the special Black Lantern power ring to summon his own army of the undead to take down this wicked tyrant. This figure does have a companion piece, which is the upcoming Death Metal Bat-cycle. This 7-inch figure comes pack with detail, and it will come with a sickle giving this Batman a new grim reaper styled look. Both of these McFarlane Toys figures will be priced at $24.99. They are expected to release in March 2021, pre-orders for both are already live, and fans came to find the Death Metal Batman here and The Drowned Batman located here.

"Following the universe-shattering events of Dark Nights: Metal, the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse and has transformed into a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition. Willing to sacrifice his own humanity for the greater good, Batman wields an evil Black Lantern power ring, which grants him the power to resurrect the dead. Now, leading an army of zombies and riding a Batcycle made of bones, the Dark Knight wages war against The Batman Who Laughs and his omnipotent goddess, Perpetua, in his mission to save the DC Multiverse!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is based on the comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Comics 2020)

Comes with a Bat Sickle and base

Includes collectable art card with Batman Dark Nights: Death Metal artwork on front and character biography on the back

Collect all additional figures including the the Batman Bone Bike sold separately

"Bryce Wayne of Earth -11 harbored a deep hatred of the Atlanteans for their role in the death of her beloved, Sylvester Kyle. In a quest to avenge Kyle, she spliced her DNA with that of an Atlantean, becoming a super-powered Dark Knight called The Drowned capable of breathing and fighting underwater."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman Earth -11 figure is based on the Comic Batman: The Drowned #1 (2017)

Ccomes with The Drowned Trident and base

Included collectable art card with Batman: The Drowned #1 artwork on the front, and character biography on the back