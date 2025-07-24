Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, sdcc

Batman (Hush) Lithograph Gold Label Figure Arrives for McFarlane SDCC

McFarlane Toys is bringing some fun exclusives to San Diego Comic Con like the Batman (Hush) Lithograph Gold Label Figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils an exclusive Batman (Hush) Lithograph Gold Label Figure for SDCC 2025.

This 7-inch Batman figure features a striking black and gold suit and new gold label packaging.

Includes a collectible lithograph, batarangs, swappable hands, and a display base for collectors.

Available at San Diego Comic Con and via McFarlane Toys Store EQL event for $30 through July 29.

Batman: Hush, written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee, is one of the more celebrated storylines in modern Batman comics. First published in 2002–2003, the arc introduces a mysterious new villain named Hush, who manipulates a gallery of Gotham's rogues to take down Batman physically and psychologically. The comic also explored Bruce Wayne's relationships with Nightwing, Catwoman, Superman, and even resisting his childhood friend Thomas Elliot. McFarlane Toys has surely crafted plenty of Batman Hush figures for the DC Multiverse, but now another has arrived, and for San Diego Comic Con 2025.

The Batman (Hush) Lithograph Gold Label Figure has been revealed for SDCC, features new packaging for the Caped Crusader, and gives him a new golden deco. This new sleek black and gold batsuit will surely shine in any collection, with Batman features a plastic cape, two batarangs, and a set of swappable hands. A special lithograph is also included, as well as a holder for it, to display the two together for the ultimate pose. The Gold Label Batman (Hush) Gold is an SDCC exclusive, but will be offered at McFarlane Toys Store for their EQL event, allowing collectors a chance to purchase one for $30. Check out the listing now; you have until July 29 to enter.

McFarlane Toys – Batman (Hush) Lithograph Gold Label Figure SDCC

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ is featured in a gold & black costume from Batman: Hush

Accessories include extra hands, batarangs and display base

Included collectible Gold Lithograph with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

San Diego Comic Con 2025 Exclusive

