Batman: Knightfall Mini Cowl Replica Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new collection of Batman 1:3 scale replica cowls

McFarlane Toys is expanding its growing DC Comics collectibles catalog by stepping into the legacy of Batman over the decades. A new assortment of replica cowls are on the way, as we have seen with the 1:1 scale 1989 replica. However, during the Target Geek Out Event, Batman: The Animated Series kicked off a new line of 1:3 scale replicas that are perfect. These little guys come in at around 7.5" tall and are nicely sculpted right from their universe. These are simple collectibles, and Batman has worn many cowls over the past decades, and more are on the way.

The newest cowl comes from DC Comics with the legendary Batman: Knightfall storyline, where Bane breaks the bat. Step into the pages of DC Comics with this special miniature replica that features cel-shading and is displayed on a simple bust. A collectible like this is long overdue, and the mini replicas will not take up much room and will surely enhance any Batman comic book display. McFarlane Toys has these mini replica cowls priced at only $14.99, and pre-orders are already live online with an October 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more of these mini cowls capturing the legacy of Batman in comics, TV, and film.

Batman: Knightfall Mini Cowl Replica

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the BATMAN from the BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL comic series.

Stands approximately 7.6" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

