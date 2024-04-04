Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Get ready to step into the darkness once again as McFarlane Toys is taking collectors back into the Dark Multiverse. The Dark Multiverse arrived in DC Comics during the Dark Nights: Metal event, which showcases evil versions of Batman arriving in the main DC universe. Each Bat was twisted in their own way, and all of them united to help create an evil Justice League, including the leader with The Batman Who Laughs. After killing the Joker in his timeline, this Dark Knight was corrupted by Joker's last failsafe, turning his killer into the next Joker. This twisted hero is now suiting up with a new Knightmare Edition Gold Label DC Multiverse figure with McFarlane Toys Store.

The Batman of Earth-22 Infected is getting a new black and gold makeover, which really makes this figure quite creepy. He will be limited to only 8,100 pieces and will come with an authenticated art card, art card display base, and a golden batarang. If you are looking for a truly wicked evil version of the Caped Crusader for your collection, then this is the one you will want. This golden Bat will also be a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store with the figure shipping in May.

Batman of Earth-22 Infected Knightmare Edition Gold Label

"Introducing the Batman of Earth -22, corrupted by the malevolent influence of The Joker's nanotoxins, transforming into the nightmarish entity known as The Batman Who Laughs! From the depths of the Dark Multiverse to the forefront of chaos and despair, this incredibly detailed 7″ scale figure from the DC MULTIVERSE by McFarlane Toys captures the essence of this twisted incarnation of the Dark Knight like never before."

'Witness the fusion of Batman's perfect mind with the warped psyche of The Joker, resulting in a being driven by ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness. With his black & gold deco, The Batman of Earth -22 INFECTED strikes fear into the hearts of heroes and villains alike."

Accessories abound with a Batarang, figure base, authenticated art card, and an art card display base, inviting you to delve deeper into The Batman Who Laughs' dark realm.

McFarlane Toys Store Gold Label Exclusive!

