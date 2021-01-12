Batman: Supreme Knight Darkest Dawn Available From Mezco Toyz

Batman is back, and ready for action as Mezco Toyz releases their next exclusive figure for One 12 Day. Coming out of their exclusive original Batman series, Mezco unveils the new Supreme Knight Darkest Dawn Edition figure. This marks the third Supreme Knight figure that Mezco Toyz has released that features an older and grim version of the Caped Crusader. Just like previous releases, Batman will come with magnet infused multiple heads, swappable capes, and his own arsenal of batweapons. However, the Darkest Dawn version will feature a brand new suit with tech patterns on the fabric, as well as a blue, grey, and yellow costume deco. This will give Batman fans a costume similar to one that is quite iconic to his stories in DC Comics. Other great features that the Dark Knight features swappable bat logos, a variety of weapons from Grapple gun to batarangs, and even a wired cape for dynamic posing.

The original Batman figures from Mezco Toyz always fascinated me as it combines originality with one of the biggest heroes of all time. The older and darker Dark Knight has always been fun to read and seen on screen. This figure will give fans the ultimate customizable batman that will easily be one of their favorite in their collection. The One: 12 Collective Batman: Supreme Knight – Darkest Dawn Edition from Mezco Toyz is priced at $95. He can be purchased right now, and fans can find him located here, so act fast before he sells out. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing DC Comics-related characters Mezco has to offer to really expand your collection.

Beware The Batman

"Mezco's One:12 Batman trilogy concludes with Batman: Supreme Knight. This is Batman towards the final years of his campaign against the underworld of Gotham City. Bruce Wayne has mastered his craft and sharpened his skills. Now at the pinnacle of his career, he uses his experience and innovation to maintain his edge. The One:12 Collective Batman: Supreme Knight – Darkest Dawn Edition features a freshly-upgraded Batsuit with advanced protection enhancements – strong enough to withstand bullets, mallets, and crowbars. He comes with two 3D chest insignias that are interchangeable via a magnet."

"A magnet in Supreme Knight's collar allows him to switch between two leather-like capes – one with an integrated posing wire and one that drapes freely. He utilizes improved weaponry, including a dual-blade karambit that folds, a giga-batarang, a handheld "equalizer" canon, and more. Supreme Knight – Darkest Dawn Edition comes with a smoke plume FX allowing him to move amongst the shadows. The augmentations to his Bat-Suit in combination with his improved arsenal help Supreme Knight remain a beacon of hope in the corrupt city of Gotham."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN SUPREME KNIGHT FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of cannon holding hand (L & R) One (1) large batarang holding hands (L) One (1) grappling gun holding hand (R) One (1) pair of batarang holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) dual-blade karambit holding hand (R)



COSTUME:

Cowled head

Two (2) interchangeable 3D chest insignias

Two (2) interchangeable leather-like capes

Fitted suit with body armor detail

Wrist gauntlets

SAP gloves

Utility belt with grappling gun holster

Knee armor

Shin armor

Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) dual-blade folding karambit

One (1) handheld "equalizer" cannon

Five (5) small batarangs

One (1) small batarang bundle

Five (5) standard batarangs

One (1) standard batarang bundle

One (1) large batarang

One (1) giga-batarang

One (1) grappling gun

Three (3) grappling hooks (inserts into gun) One (1) open grappling hook One (1) open grappling hook with posing wire One (1) closed grappling hook

One (1) smoke plume FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Batman: Supreme Knight – Darkest Dawn Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.