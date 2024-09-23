Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: batman returns, hot toys

Batman Returns as Hot Toys Debuts New 1/6 Caped Crusader Figure

Hot Toys is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from the comic book inspired world including the arrival of Batman Returns

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a new 1/6 scale Batman Returns figure, standing at 12" tall with detailed accessories and designs.

The Batman figure features rolling eyeballs, swappable jaws, a wingsuit, grapple gun, batarangs, and more.

A Deluxe version includes extra accessories like a Gotham diorama base, damaged cowl, and unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt.

Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles, with the figure priced at $285-$340, releasing in Q3-Q4 2025.

The trip back to 1992 as Hot Toys is revisiting the sequel film Batman Returns with a brand new set of 1/6 scale figures. Get ready to return to Gotham in style with this impressive new release that comes in at roughly 12" tall and is loaded with plenty of bat accessories. Turn back the clock on Michale Keaton as he dons the cowl once again, with the figure featuring a rolling eyeball and swappable jaws. As for accessories, he will come a new wing suit, a grapple gun, zip lines, batarangs, rocket launcher controller, and a Batmbile remote. Hot Toys is also offered a Deluxe Batman Returns figure which will come with a few extra accessories like a Gotham diorama base, a damaged cowl, and an incredible unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt.

Fans might also want to pay attention to some of the promotional images as Hot Toys will also be bringing a 1/6 scale Batman Returns Batmobile to life in the future. Hot Toys is no stranger to bringing this incredible machine to life, like they did with The Dark Knight Tumbler. Fans who want to have a taste can use code BLEEDINGCOOL on Sideshow to bring one home with our exclusive discount (expires Oct 7.) Pre-orders for this Batman Returns figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285 and $340 with a Q3- Q4 2025 release date.

Batman Returns 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Inspired by this renowned Batman Returns, Hot Toys is introducing to fans Batman as 1/6th scale collectible figure.The highly-detailed 1/6th scale figure perfectly captures Michael Keaton's Batman appearance in Batman Returns, featuring a Batman cowled head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces; a newly developed specialized body that perfectly showcases Batman's toned physique and is elevated by the newly tailored detailed Batsuit; an additional highly detailed wingsuit to recreate Batman's wide-open pose aside from black fabric cape."

"The Deluxe Version exclusively includes a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system, a damaged Batman cowl, and a highly elaborated rooftop-like diorama figure base with interchangeable accessories. Batman fans can't pass up on this opportunity getting their hands on this Batman figure base on the epic Batman Returns!"

