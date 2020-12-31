Kneel Before Lord Penguin With XM Studios New Batman Samurai Statue

The Penguin is back and has taken more than Gotham this time as he becomes a powerful landholding magneto lord in Feudal Japan. Daimyo Penguin comes to lief out of XM Studios' unique Batman Samurai statue line. Batman will have to put up quite a fight to that take down the crime boss this time, and fans will have a blast getting this statue in hand. Hand-painted and crafted to perfection, this statue fey high-end detail that puts other statues to shame. The Batman Samurai Penguin statue will have a variety of interchangeable pieces, too with 3 head sculpts, 2 right hands, 2 left hands, gems, and a handgun accessory to be placed by the user. Two penguin guards are also created and ready to help their master take down the mighty bat. Collectors will be able to customize this statue how they like and make it a real treat for Batman fans.

The Batman Samurai line is a unique combination of DC Comics and traditional Japan. These new character designs are fun to see come to life and will be unique and spectacular additions to any fan's collection. The Batman Samurai The Penguin Daimyo Statue from XM Studios will be priced at around $1278. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Batman Samurai statues also coming soon, featuring Nightwing, Robin, and Joker.

"A piece power-packed with details, this 1:4 statue focuses on The Penguin, one of Batman's most prominent adversaries. Daimyo (Japanese for "Feudal Lord") is the title given to powerful landholding magnate lords in Feudal Japan. A cunning, resourceful lord with strong connections, The Penguin Daimyo luxuriates in his Norimono (a Japanese Palanquin used by nobilities), accompanied by his penguin underlings. The elaborate Norimono is embellished with traditional Japanese inspired motifs, intricate gold ornaments, and details. Recurring elements related to The Penguin decorate the main panels and roof of the Norimono."

"Two penguin bodyguards who are of a bigger build carrying the Norimono. The smaller penguin underling serve sake with a side of gunpower for the Daimyo's consideration. Each of the penguin dons a kasa (Japanese traditional straw hat) and carries various explosives in their backpack, ready to launch destructive firepower when required. At the feet of The Penguin Daimyo is something interesting… gems in a chest with an emblem most resembling The Joker Orochi's Oni inspired mask and a basket of fish with dynamite socked through the mouth. Who is the Daimyo making dealings with?"

THE PENGUIN DAIMYO 1:4 Premium Collectibles statue features:

3 head sculpt – 1 spotting a broad grin and his signature monocle, 1 with a gleeful grin with his signature monocle, and 1 wearing an oni-inspired bird-like mask

2 right-hand – his signature umbrella and a gunbai (a Japanese war fan used as a signaling device

2 left-hand switch-outs – a gun and a katana (Japanese sword) held at the hip.

Additional accessories: 1 gun that can be placed on the tray with sake, 3 gems (Red, White and Blue) that can be placed on the chest.

Collectible Display Plaque of the featured character

Crafted from cold-cast porcelain

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

Limited edition: 499