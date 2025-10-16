Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: godzilla, playmates, tmnt

Godzilla X TMNT Figure Line Off To A Great Start With First Wave

We take a look at the newest TMNT crossover figures from Playmates, smashing together the turtles with Godzilla kaiju.

Godzilla fans and TMNT fans have a new crossover figure line to collect, as Playmates has mashed up our favorite heroes in a half shell with some of the most legendary kaiju in the great legacy of Toho. When first announced, many, including myself, rolled our eyes, for even if many TMNT crossover figures have come out over the years, and even since the beginning of the toy line itself, it feels like these last couple of years, they are coming off as desperate. Godzilla is not the first crossover that comes to mind, either, so to say collectors were skeptical is an understatement. I am happy to say that I was wrong after getting my hands on the first wave. Thanks to Playmates for sending us the wave to show you guys. Let's take a look.

Godzilla X TMNT Was A Perfect Match, It Turns Out

I would completely understand if people keep these MOC, as the box art is oozing with 90s vibes, and I love it. It's a nice big window box to show off the figure, and there is killer art on the back as well. It is a smaller box without a lot of wasted space, too, so it feels like a complete package. I love everything about this.

Now, I don't know what went into the decision process for which Godzilla monster would be which TMNT character, but I have to say they nailed it. The sculpts on these are fantastic, and while some detail work could have been a bit better, it gets the point across. Godzilla Leo and his atomic breath swords look fantastic, and the spikes coming out of the shell are a nice touch. My only complaint is that he is the only figure with a rigid tail, and it makes the figure a bit awkward. Other than that, the articulation was very surprising and should be a new standard for Playmates TMNT going forward.

Raph as Rodan might be the most perfect character meld, with his flaming sai and amazing head sculpt. This is the best one to show to someone to get a handle on what the crossover should look like. And the wings are a malleable plastic, so they can move freely with his arms, not limiting articulation at all. Genius. Most people's favorite will be Mikey King Ghidorah, though, and with good reason. He has the most parts, he has the coolest tail, and his wingspan is great. I love how the extra dragon heads are his shoulder pads, really nice touch there. Again, way more articulated than you would expect as well.

I hope this line continues for a couple of waves. Godzilla fans will like these just as much as any classic TMNT collector, and I am really glad I was wrong about them. They are hitting store shelves now and online.

